Jaguars Officially Rule Out DE Travon Walker, Among Four Players From Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they ruled out DE Travon Walker, S Eric Murray, OL Patrick Mekari, and OL Chuma Edoga from Week 13 against the Titans.

It’s a tough break for their defense without one of their top edge rushers in Walker, marking his second straight game to miss.

Walker, 24, was the first overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $37.4 million contract with a fifth-year option for 2026.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025 when the Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $14.751 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Walker has appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.