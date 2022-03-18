Jameis Winston Expected To Be Back In Play For Saints

Adam Schefter reports that following the news that the Texans are trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Browns, free agent QB Jameis Winston is now expected to be back in play for the Saints.

Winston, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

In 2021, Winston appeared in eight games for the Saints and threw for 1,114 yards to go with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

