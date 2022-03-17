Jameis Winston Has Some Interest From Saints & Colts

According to Josina Anderson, Saints QB Jameis Winston has heard from both the Saints and the Colts this offseason.

“I still view myself as a starter in this league and that’s what I’m looking for,” Winston told

Winston added that the Saints had an offer on the table earlier this offseason. It’s unclear where things stand now given New Orleans’ pursuit for Deshaun Watson.

Winston is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and there are a number of teams with quarterback situations that are still unsettled.

Winston, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2021 as the starter. He unfortunately tore his ACL after eight games.

In 2021, Winston appeared in eight games for the Saints and thrown for 1,114 yards to go with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.