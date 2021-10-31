Jameis Winston Reportedly Has ACL Injury, Potential MCL Damage

Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered an ACL injury during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport, Winston has potential damage to MCL as well.

An ACL injury would end Winston’s 2021 season, but odds are good he’ll end up on injured reserve in the coming days.

Saints HC Sean Payton told reporters after Sunday’s game that Winston has a “significant” knee injury and is currently on crutches.

Winston was tackled awkwardly before being helped off of the field and was later carted to the locker room.

Trevor Siemian replaced Winston as the Saints’ starting quarterback with Taysom Hill out for Week 8 with a concussion.

Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last year and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million this past offseason.

In 2021, Winston has appeared in eight games for the Saints and thrown for 1,114 yards to go with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

We will have more information on Winston’s injury when it becomes available.