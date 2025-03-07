Jeremiah: Everyone In The League Thinks DK Metcalf Is Going To New England

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and mentioned that the people he’s spoken with around the league have all pointed to the Patriots as the team to watch for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf in a potential trade.

“Everybody is saying DK to New England. Everybody in the league thinks that DK Metcalf is going to New England,” Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah was asked if people around the NFL have been texting him about this possibility.

“DK becomes available and you just talk to a bunch of buddies around the league and they’re like that just makes too much. They have all the money. They have all the space. They have no weapons. The high second-round pick,” Jeremiah explained.

The Patriots are reportedly in the market for a No. 1 receiver and could certainly make an appealing offer to both the Seahawks and Metcalf, who would want a new contract.

Other teams who have been mentioned as possibilities for Metcalf include the Raiders, Chargers, Packers and Steelers.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said in an interview on Thursday that they’ve spoken with a “ton of teams” regarding Metcalf since he made his trade request.

Seattle is reportedly seeking a first- and third-round pick for Metcalf, so the asking price is quite high.

Metcalf, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract, including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Metcalf as it becomes available.