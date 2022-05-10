Jets Hosted DT Larry Ogunjobi For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have had DT Larry Ogunjobi in town for a free agent visit since Monday.

This is the first reported interest in Ogunjobi since his deal with the Bears was voided due to a failed physical, with his surgically repaired foot being flagged.

New York is always looking for quality defensive linemen and this would be a solid fit if he’s healthy.

Ogunjobi was expected to receive a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $26.35 million of that guaranteed.

Ogunjobi, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears but unfortunately had it fall through after the team failed him on a physical.

In 2021, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks.