Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Drawing Buzz Ahead Of Free Agency

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jets LB Jamien Sherwood is drawing attention from teams as they evaluate the upcoming free agent class.

Fowler says three evaluators mentioned Sherwood to him unprompted. He broke out as a starter this past season for the Jets.

Fowler adds Atlanta and San Francisco are two teams to watch for Sherwood given his connections to Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich and 49ers DC Robert Saleh, both former Jets coaches. The Jets will also likely be motivated to keep Sherwood after his breakout, too.

Sherwood, 25, started for one season at Auburn before foregoing his senior season of eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets and converted from safety to linebacker.

Sherwood signed a four-year deal worth $3,834,862 that included a signing bonus of $354,862. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

In 2024, Sherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 158 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and three pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.