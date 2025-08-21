Jets Release DT Phidarian Mathis

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets are releasing DT Phidarian Mathis.

It’s worth noting New York traded for DT Jowon Briggs from the Browns and DT Harrison Phillips from the Vikings on Wednesday.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick to the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal through with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024 when Washington waived him in December, and he was claimed by the Jets.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 17 total tackles and a pass defended.