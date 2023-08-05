Jets Sign LBs Nick Vigil & Sam Eguavoen

The New York Jets are signing LBs Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen to contracts, according to his agent.

Two clients. Same position. Same agent. Signed on the same day to the same team. Congratulations to @GSEworldwide @gsefootball clients Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen (@Slugggaaa) on signing with @nyjets — David Canter (@davidcanter) August 6, 2023

Vigil, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Vigil appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.