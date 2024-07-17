Jets Signed Third-Round WR Malachi Corley, Wrapped Up Draft Class

The New York Jets signed third-round WR Malachi Corley to a rookie contract, per Aaron Wilson.
He’s the last of New York’s draft picks to ink their rookie contract.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Signed
|5
|Jordan Travis
|QB
|Signed
|5
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|Signed
|5
|Qwan’tez Stiggers
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jaylen Key
|S
|Signed
Corley, 22, was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and earned first-team All-CUSA honors the last two years.
The No. 65 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,237,060 signing bonus and will carry a $1,104,265 cap figure for the 2024 season.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.
During his four-year college career, Corley appeared in 49 games and recorded 259 receptions for 3,033 yards (11.7 YPC) and 29 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!