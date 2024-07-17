Jets Signed Third-Round WR Malachi Corley, Wrapped Up Draft Class

The New York Jets signed third-round WR Malachi Corley to a rookie contract, per Aaron Wilson.

He’s the last of New York’s draft picks to ink their rookie contract.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Olu Fashanu OT Signed 3 Malachi Corley WR Signed 4 Braelon Allen RB Signed 5 Jordan Travis QB Signed 5 Isaiah Davis RB Signed 5 Qwan’tez Stiggers CB Signed 7 Jaylen Key S Signed

Corley, 22, was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and earned first-team All-CUSA honors the last two years.

The No. 65 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,237,060 signing bonus and will carry a $1,104,265 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

During his four-year college career, Corley appeared in 49 games and recorded 259 receptions for 3,033 yards (11.7 YPC) and 29 touchdowns.