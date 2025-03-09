Jets Working To Re-Sign OT Morgan Moses, Has Interest From Several Teams

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jets are still working to re-sign veteran OT Morgan Moses before the start of free agency.

However, the expectation right now is that Moses will end up hitting the open market and meeting with prospective teams as a result.

Russini lists the Commanders, Chiefs, Bengals, and Patriots as teams expected to be in the mix for Moses.

Moses, 34, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.

Washington released Moses with two years remaining on his deal, and he caught on with the Jets with a one-year deal. He played out the deal and signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens in 2022.

He was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million when the Ravens traded him to the Jets.

In 2024, Moses appeared in 14 games for the Jets and started all of them at right tackle.

