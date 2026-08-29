John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham Has Done Enough To Make An NFL Roster

According to Giants HC John Harbaugh, veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. has shown enough to make an NFL roster. However, whether that will be with New York remains to be seen.

“Yes, he has done enough to make an NFL roster, for sure,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “He’s played well. He’s gotten better as camp’s gone along. He deserves credit for that. He’s done a really good job with it.”

“It would mean everything to me if I made it,” Beckham said. “Seeing my [4-year-old] son at the game yelling and just looking at me, he told one of his friends, ‘People always want to take a picture with my dad. He must be the best.’ It just made me laugh because I want to show him, lead the way. I want to be a good example for him, be a good man. I love him so much.”

Beckham, 33, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season, but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract before he became a free agent again and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million deal. Miami let him go in December 2024, and he signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with a minimum salary benefit cap hit of $1.075 million with New York in June.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Beckham as it becomes available.