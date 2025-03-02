Latest Buzz On Long List Of Potential Patriots Free Agent & Trade Targets, Including D.K. Metcalf, Chris Godwin, Milton Williams

Several reporters have gathered information on the Patriots’ plans for free agency, which will be a major domino this offseason since New England has over $120 million in available cap space this offseason — far and away more than any other team.

Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald have an extensive list of potential free agent targets for Patriots, with new HC Mike Vrabel looking to bolster both sides of the line of scrimmage and add players he believes fit the culture he’s trying to build in New England.

The top of the list includes:

Callahan and Kyed note if Bengals WR Tee Higgins is available, the Patriots will pursue him. Mike Giardi also had a report that if Higgins is available, the Patriots will be interested, contrary to some other reports. However, that’s not expected to be the case.

They add the Patriots are skeptical that Godwin will end up being available but they would have significant interest if that changes.

The Patriots have also kicked the tires on a potential trade for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, according to Callahan and Kyed, but are weighing the ripple effects of making him the highest-paid player on the team.

Per Callahan and Kyed, some other mid-level targets, including backup plans if the Patriots miss out on other players higher on their board, include:

Reiss highlights Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike, Bears G Teven Jenkins, Titans OL Dillon Radunz, Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari and Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo as other notable free agents with ties to Patriots coaches or front office personnel.

The Herald reporters say the Patriots are not expected to pursue Bills WR Amari Cooper, Chargers OLB Khalil Mack, Texans WR Stefon Diggs or Eagles DE Josh Sweat.

We have most of these players included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.