Latest On Texans & Deshaun Watson

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Thursday that the Texans and QB Deshaun Watson are “at a standstill” right now and Houston still thinks Watson will play for them this season.

According to Glazer, several teams have been trying to reach out to the Texans about a potential trade for Watson. However, Houston has declined to return any phone calls about a potential deal involving Watson.

There was some recent buzz about trade talks heating up between the Texans and Eagles for Watson. However, several reports have refuted this.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that the Texans still haven’t softened their trade demands for Watson.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Houston is seeking three first-round picks and more to part with Watson. Meanwhile, Chris Mortensen reports two league executives told him the Texans want a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players.

For now, the NFL does not plan to place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.