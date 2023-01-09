Lions Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have signed 10 players to futures contracts.

#Lions signed the following players to a Reserve/Future contract: pic.twitter.com/WWZyAmTLZz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

The full list includes:

WR Maurice Alexander RB Jermar Jefferson WR Stanley Berryhill WR Tom Kennedy OT Obinna Eze OT Darrin Paulo S Brady Breeze DL Demetrius Taylor CB Khalil Dorsey CB Jarren Williams

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020.

He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. He caught on with the Lions on their practice squad earlier this season.

In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Stars and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.