Lions Cut RB Jermar Jefferson With Settlement

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived RB Jermar Jefferson from injured reserve with a settlement.

#Lions have waived RB Jermar Jefferson with an injury settlement. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 6, 2023

Jefferson, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract with Detriot.

The Lions opted to waive Jefferson coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived with an injury designation last month.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in seven games for the Lions. He rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Jefferson added another 23 yards receiving on four receptions.