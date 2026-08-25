Lions Hosted RB Kareem Hunt

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions hosted veteran RB Kareem Hunt for a free agent visit on Tuesday.

Hunt, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and was set to earn base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following the release of a video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021, when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

The Chiefs re-signed Hunt a few weeks into the 2024 season, and he returned on a one-year deal in 2025.

In 2025, Hunt appeared in 17 games for the Chiefs, making four starts and rushing for 611 yards on 163 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 18 receptions for 143 yards and nine total touchdowns.

We will have more on Hunt as it becomes available.