Multiple Teams Interested In WR Cole Beasley, Who’s Waiting For “Right Opportunity”

Mike Garafolo reports there is “significant” interest in free agent WR Cole Beasley, who remains unsigned after being released by the Bills earlier this offseason.

A number of former Bills offensive coaches are now in New York with the Giants and Garafolo mentions it would be “wise to think there’s at least a little bit of interest” on the part of the Giants.

Garafolo adds Beasley is waiting for the “right opportunity.” He says the money has to be right, as Beasley won’t play for the veteran minimum, and ideally he’d like to be on a contending roster.

Overall, Garafolo thinks there’s a good chance Beasley could find a new team sometime in the next couple of weeks as training camp unfolds.

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

In 2021, Beasley appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 693 yards receiving and a touchdown.

