New Bills DT Larry Ogunjobi & EDGE Michael Hoecht Suspended Six Games

Bills GM Brandon Beane announced Friday that they learned that newly signed DT Larry Ogunjobi will be suspended for the first six games of the 2025 season for a PED violation shortly after signing him.

The Bills also signed EDGE Michael Hoecht in free agency, but they had already known about his six-game suspension for a PED violation.

Beane mentioned that both players will also have to be out of their building for the first four weeks of the season. Although, they can take part in the Bills’ training camp.

Beane admitted to reporters that he wouldn’t have signed two free agents who were about to miss large portions of the season, but he added that they will figure it out.

Regarding Ogunjobi, Beane said that by the time he found out about his PED suspension, he had already agreed to terms with the Bills.

Buffalo signed Ogunjobi to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million, including $8 million guaranteed and agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $24 million with Hoecht.

Ogunjobi, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears but unfortunately had it fall through after the team failed him on a physical.

Eventually, he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, with Pittsburgh opting to bring him back on a three-year, $28.75 million deal in March of 2023.

In 2024, Ogunjobi appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 starts.

Hoecht, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020.

He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

The Rams re-signed Hoecht as a restricted free agent last year.

In 2024, Hoecht appeared in 17 games for the Rams and recorded 56 tackles, three sacks, and two pass defenses.