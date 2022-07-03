NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals OL Justin Pugh expected Kyler Murray to attend mandatory minicamp and thinks the quarterback is getting closer to a contract extension.

“We were always under the impression he was going to be here,” Pugh said, via the Dave Pasch Podcast. “Obviously, he may not be as happy as he would be with the contract, but he’s been here, which lets you know the two sides are getting closer. If it was further apart and they were seeing eye to eye and things weren’t close, I don’t think he would be here.”

Pugh reiterated that he’s confident a deal will get done for Murray.

“Showing that we are working toward that, I think it’s only a matter of time before this thing gets done,” Pugh said. “Hopefully it’s done before camp, so we just have everything in the rear view and we’re going to win games at that point.”

