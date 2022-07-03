NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Seahawks

49ers
- Nick Wagoner of ESPN thinks 49ers WR Jauan Jennings could have an increased role next season after becoming one of the team’s “most reliable” third-down and red-zone targets last year.
- Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus writes that it makes “too much sense” for the 49ers to sign free-agent C J.C. Tretter given they lost C Alex Mack and G Laken Tomlinson this offseason.
Cardinals
Cardinals OL Justin Pugh expected Kyler Murray to attend mandatory minicamp and thinks the quarterback is getting closer to a contract extension.
“We were always under the impression he was going to be here,” Pugh said, via the Dave Pasch Podcast. “Obviously, he may not be as happy as he would be with the contract, but he’s been here, which lets you know the two sides are getting closer. If it was further apart and they were seeing eye to eye and things weren’t close, I don’t think he would be here.”
Pugh reiterated that he’s confident a deal will get done for Murray.
“Showing that we are working toward that, I think it’s only a matter of time before this thing gets done,” Pugh said. “Hopefully it’s done before camp, so we just have everything in the rear view and we’re going to win games at that point.”
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes that he believes the Seahawks’ starting quarterback in 2022 is already on the roster, meaning either Drew Lock or Geno Smith.
- However, he adds if Seattle has a crack at either Browns QB Baker Mayfield or 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a free agent, the team could sign one of them.
- Dugar thinks the first four receiver spots are pretty much sewn up, with Freddie Swain and 2021 second-rounder D’Wayne Eskridge the current No. 3 and No. 4. Dugar has Marquise Goodwin and Cody Thompson ahead of Penny Hart, Cade Johnson, Aaron Fuller, and seventh-round rookies Dareke Young and Bo Melton right now.
- Dugar highlights OT Greg Eiland as a practice squad candidate, as he’ll get reps on the left side as third-round rookie Abraham Lucas, Stone Forsythe, and Jake Curhan compete to start at right tackle.
- Dugar notes there will be some competition between OLB Alton Robinson, fifth-round OLB Tyreke Smith, and DE L.J. Collier for probably two roster spots on the defensive front. He projects Collier on the outside looking in right now.
- Due to special teams, Dugar gives the edge to LBs Nick Bellore and Joel Iyiegbuniwe as the final two at their position ahead of Tanner Muse, Ben Burr-Kirven, and Jon Rhattigan, among others.
- Seahawks CB Justin Coleman should be the starting nickel, per Dugar. Outside of that, the other roles, starting jobs and roster spots are wide open between Sidney Jones, Tre Brown, Artie Burns, fourth-round rookie Coby Bryant and fifth-round rookie Tariq Woolen.
- Dugar adds DB Ugo Amadi was lining up at safety during OTAs and he thinks he could snag the final roster spot there ahead of former second-rounder Marquise Blair, who just hasn’t been able to stay healthy.
