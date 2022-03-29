NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Colin Kaepernick

49ers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the two teams that could be in play for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ‘s services are the Seahawks and Panthers, while also pointing out the unlikelihood San Francisco decides to trade Garoppolo within the division.

It’s unlikely at this time that Garoppolo is released outright due to his veteran experience and ability at the most important position in football, per Rapoport.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan isn’t worried about QB Trey Lance if Garoppolo remains on the team: “Trey isn’t an insecure guy. I think the situation makes sense (to him).” (Matt Barrows)

Shanahan said they do not want to hinder Lance’s development and plan to have him take all of the first-team reps in the offseason program. ( Matt Maiocco

49ers CEO Jed York said of Shanahan and GM John Lynch heading into year six: “They’re on the same page. And it’s not often you can say that, six years into a relationship, they’re probably closer today than they were when they started.” (Barrows)

said of Shanahan and GM heading into year six: “They’re on the same page. And it’s not often you can say that, six years into a relationship, they’re probably closer today than they were when they started.” (Barrows) 49ers RB Jeff Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $1.085 million that includes $530,000 guaranteed, a salary of $1.035 million, and up to $950,000 for playing time, rushing yards, catches, and touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters about the state of the relationship between himself and QB Kyler Murray.

“We’re in a good place,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s the business side of it. I stay out of his things for the most part. But as far as our relationship, it’s always been great. And we see him as the long-term future and I know he feels the same way.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed that DL Aaron Donald will return next season. The two sides will now have to agree on a contract. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

confirmed that DL will return next season. The two sides will now have to agree on a contract. (Jourdan Rodrigue) The Los Angeles Rams are “patiently waiting” on LB Bobby Wagner‘s decision on where he wants to play in 2022. (Gary Klein)

Seahawks