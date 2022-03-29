NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Colin Kaepernick

49ers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the two teams that could be in play for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s services are the Seahawks and Panthers, while also pointing out the unlikelihood San Francisco decides to trade Garoppolo within the division.
- Rapoport added if the 49ers can’t find a trade partner before the draft, the team may ultimately decide to bring Garoppolo to camp to see how things shake out, whether that sparks a trade, or even the possibility of Garoppolo taking a pay cut to remain in San Francisco.
- It’s unlikely at this time that Garoppolo is released outright due to his veteran experience and ability at the most important position in football, per Rapoport.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan isn’t worried about QB Trey Lance if Garoppolo remains on the team: “Trey isn’t an insecure guy. I think the situation makes sense (to him).” (Matt Barrows)
- Shanahan was then asked if Lance will start this year: “That’s why we looked into trading Jimmy.” (Albert Breer)
- Shanahan said they do not want to hinder Lance’s development and plan to have him take all of the first-team reps in the offseason program. (Matt Maiocco)
- 49ers CEO Jed York said of Shanahan and GM John Lynch heading into year six: “They’re on the same page. And it’s not often you can say that, six years into a relationship, they’re probably closer today than they were when they started.” (Barrows)
- 49ers RB Jeff Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $1.085 million that includes $530,000 guaranteed, a salary of $1.035 million, and up to $950,000 for playing time, rushing yards, catches, and touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson)
- Shanahan also gave an update on the health of DT Javon Kinlaw: “I see him every day working outside my window. This is the healthiest I’ve seen him since he’s been here. And I really think he fixed some of the things that were the issues. And I’m as excited for him as anyone.” (Nick Wagoner)
Cardinals
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters about the state of the relationship between himself and QB Kyler Murray.
“We’re in a good place,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s the business side of it. I stay out of his things for the most part. But as far as our relationship, it’s always been great. And we see him as the long-term future and I know he feels the same way.”
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed that DL Aaron Donald will return next season. The two sides will now have to agree on a contract. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- The Los Angeles Rams are “patiently waiting” on LB Bobby Wagner‘s decision on where he wants to play in 2022. (Gary Klein)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told the media that safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are both making progress in their respective recoveries. (John Boyle)
- Carroll on free agent QB Colin Kaepernick, whom the team was previously linked to: “Our conversations have not progressed since the early connection that we made. I’ve watched a bunch of his workouts… to kind of keep me up with what’s going on. He’s really working hard.” (Mark Maske)
- Carroll also spoke about Drew Lock‘s time with the Broncos and what he needs to work on going forward: “Unfortunately for him, his play has come about where there are a lot of turnovers in his game and that just doesn’t fit with us. We have to fix that and change his mentality and do the things to help him be his best.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
- Carroll addressed his comments about having “no intention” of trading QB Russell Wilson: “Things change. There was a long period in there working it. I didn’t have the intention of going crazy, but we looked at the opportunity. Once we got a good look at it, there was a reason. We got a really good deal, so we went ahead and made it. It took a long time to get to that, though. We had a long process where I didn’t think we would do it. It was such a complicated trade to make.” (Brady Henderson)
- Seahawks RB Chris Carson is still recovering according to Carroll and they still have to make sure he can take contact: “Chris is feeling pretty good. He’s making progress. He’s looking forward to playing, thinks he’s going to be able to pull it off … He won’t know until he gets back and really gets going.” (Henderson)
- Carroll said the team is still looking to add a veteran quarterback this offseason and is still negotiating with QB Geno Smith: “We’re still in the quarterback business.”
(Bob Condotta)
- On defense, Carroll noted that Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair will continue to compete for the nickel cornerback spot, along with others.
- Carroll mentioned that RT Brandon Shell did not have surgery on his shoulder and is currently rehabbing it instead. Carroll adds that the Seahawks are still hoping to re-sign both Shell and LT Duane Brown.
- Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is another player that Carroll wants to keep on the roster: “We intend for him to be with us. We’d love to figure that out. We are in a normal kind of mode this time of year, we have not gotten to that topic yet specifically because we’ve got so many other things going on, but we’d love to have him.” (Condotta)
- Seahawks CB Justin Coleman‘s one-year, $1.272 million deal with the team includes a $152,500 signing bonus and has a salary of $1.12 million. (Aaron Wilson)
