NFC Notes: 49ers, Eagles, Rams

On Sunday, 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was ejected last week for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Justin Herbert.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans told reporters that it was a “tough situation” but he’s focused on what they can do from a coaching perspective to prevent situations like this.

“[It’s] a tough situation that everybody’s just, we’re quick to get upset about it [when] he gets ejected,” Ryans said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t want to see any of our players get ejected or suspended, anything like that, so the thing is coaching. How can we coach him better?

“The thing is when the quarterback is running, we know you can’t get a violent hit on the quarterback, so you have to be smart when the quarterback runs the ball, we have to ease up a bit. We have to ease up and make sure that we’re especially not hitting him in the head or neck area, but if the quarterback’s giving himself up. We just have to allow him to give himself up and that’s the end of the play. We can’t think we’re getting violent hits on the quarterback. It’s just not happening.”

Eagles’ recently signed DT Ndamukong Suh said he is eager to play in Week 11 against the Colts but his availability depends on HC Nick Sirianni ‘s decision. (Josh Tolentino)

Suh added that he's studying Philadephia's playbook ahead of their flight to Indianapolis.

Field Yates reports that DT Linval Joseph ‘s one-year deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a $750,000 base salary, $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and $1.25 million in incentives.

Yates adds that the Eagles signed Suh to the same exact contract as Joseph received.

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey believes WR Allen Robinson hasn’t produced this season due to a lack of chemistry with Matthew Stafford but added that they’ll need to “lean on him more” without Cooper Kupp.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” Ramsey said, via RamsWire. “I feel like he’s gotta get a little bit more chemistry with Stafford but now with Cooper (out), I think we’re gonna have to lean on him a lot more.”

As for WR Van Jefferson, Ramsey pointed out that he recently returned from a knee injury and also must work on his chemistry with Stafford.

“He came back last week. He had a touchdown,” Ramsey said. “He’s working his way back in, though. We got some receivers, they just gotta get some confidence and chemistry with Stafford. They’re gonna get right.”