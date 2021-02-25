NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- When looking at the 49ers’ possible backup options behind QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2021 NFL Draft, Matt Barrows of The Athletic names North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones as the likeliest to be available to San Francisco at No. 12 overall.
- However, Barrows believes it’s hard to see a rookie effectively filling in for Garoppolo in HC Kyle Shanahan’s “complex scheme” and it is more likely for them to sign a veteran backup.
- Barrows lists Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor as veteran options who could fill in for the 49ers in emergency situations.
- Barrows notes that it’s also possible the 49ers could have interest in Washington QB Alex Smith if he’s released from the WFT.
- Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir had virtual meetings with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
- Purdue WR Rondale Moore has had several virtual meetings including with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue says the Rams view C Austin Blythe and specifically the position as a whole as an important place to allocate resources.
- Rams HC Sean McVay is not allowed to comment specifically on swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford until the trade becomes official at the start of the new league year. But he said he wanted to focus on the leadership and good things Goff provided, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.
- Asked what changed between the time the Rams signed Goff to a $34 million a year extension and 17 months later when they traded him, McVay responded: “I don’t know that a lot changed.” (Thiry)
- He added: “There are a lot of things that when I self-reflect that I wish was better for him. We have had good conversations that are healthy.” (Thiry)
- McVay referred to Rams RB Cam Akers as an “every-down back” heading into 2021. (Rodrigue)
- McVay mentioned the departure of OL coach Aaron Kromer was a “mutual conversation.” (Thiry)
- While he blocked Rams OC Kevin O’Connell from interviewing for the same position and joining the Chargers, McVay wants to make sure there are plenty of opportunities for O’Connell with the Rams. (Eric Williams)
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar notes the Seahawks have been drafting players to try and replace LB K.J. Wright for a couple of years now, so if he’s not looking to provide a discount then it’s almost a foregone conclusion he leaves.
- Dugar thinks the Seahawks will try to bring back C Ethan Pocic after he finally found success playing the position he did in college.
- Seahawks DE Benson Mayowa is also a sneaky productive player that Dugar says Seattle should be able to keep if it wants to. Seahawks QB Quinton Dunbar is in a similar boat, and Dugar writes Seattle could give Dunbar a second chance to stick.
- Dugar sees Seahawks WR David Moore, RB Carlos Hyde, TE Jacob Hollister and OT Cedric Ogbuehi as players who will move on.