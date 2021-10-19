NFC Notes: Bears, Lion, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears didn’t beat the Packers on Sunday, falling 24-14 and seeing their record drop to 3-3. But the coaching staff left the game with a lot of positives about the progression of first-round QB Justin Fields since his disastrous first start.

“(Fields is) one of the best I’ve coached at accepting positive criticism, if that makes any sense, learning experiences,” Bears QB coach John DeFilippo said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “And we’ll be better next week. That’s our goal every week. Better tomorrow. Be better next week. Be better two weeks from now. And I thought we were better. There were some plays (Sunday against the Packers) that I’m sure he thinks he should have made. We should have made for him. But there were a lot of positive plays for him in that game.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Bears worked out LS Mitch Fraboni.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said OT Taylor Decker isn’t ready to return yet: “Until he mentally feels like it’s something he can do, something that he feels comfortable with, that he knows he can perform and play at a high level, then it’s not worth it. … We’ll see where it goes” (Dave Birkett)

Packers

The Packers worked out LB Aaron Adeoye, DL Auzoyah Alufohai and TE Nick Eubanks. Adeoye was signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said he expects CB Patrick Peterson to be healthy by the time they play the Packers in Week 11. (Arif Hasan)

