NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Bears HC Matt Nagy plans for QB Justin Fields to start against the Vikings in Week 18. (Adam Jahns)
- Nagy also addressed rumors that he’s already been informed of his dismissal, asking that the media inquire with him instead of “sources”. (Jahns)
Lions
- According to HC Dan Campbell, practice has been “pretty promising” for QB Jared Goff despite it only being a light walkthrough. (Chris Burke)
- Goff referred to his injury as a bone bruise in his knee: “It’s just pain management and try to avoid any setbacks.” (Kyle Meinke)
- Campbell said he’s confident as a play-caller but is not ready to commit to continuing in this role next season. (Justin Rogers)
- Lions DC Todd Wash notes second-round DT Levi Onwuzurike needs more consistency and lower body strength, adding that the team has not given up on him yet. (Rogers)
- Lions QB Tim Boyle wouldn’t mind returning to Detroit for another season: “I’d love to come back to Detroit. I like what the Lions are building under Campbell and what I’ve become as a quarterback.” (Dave Birkett)
Packers
- The Packers hosted P James Smith for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Green Bay also worked out P/K Nolan Cooney. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write there’s a growing sense there will be a head coaching vacancy in Minnesota this year and Vikings HC Mike Zimmer isn’t safe.
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff reports that Vikings owners Mark Wilf and Zygi Wilf will meet Sunday before the game to discuss the future of the team, including potential changes to the coaching staff and front office.
- Graff adds that all options are on the table, including firing or keeping Zimmer and/or firing, keeping or re-assigning GM Rick Spielman.
- Vikings RB Dalvin Cook talked about what his future could hold with the team: “Whatever the future holds for everybody, I can’t picture it. I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I know I love these people in the building. I love these coaches. That’s all I’ve got to say.” (Chad Graff)
- Vikings QB Kirk Cousins also commented on his future with Minnesota: “I certainly want to be a Minnesota Viking for the rest of my career.” (Graff)
- Cousins when asked about being unvaccinated: “In my instance, it wouldn’t have mattered just because I had mild symptoms. They don’t want you playing the game with COVID. I would have tested positive regardless so in my case it didn’t make a big difference” (Chris Tomasson)
