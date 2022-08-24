NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears may be looking to keep OL Teven Jenkins at guard despite persistent trade rumors. (Jeremy Fowler)

Lions

The Lions didn’t win many games in HC Dan Campbell‘s first season. But Campbell did win over his players. Lions S Tracy Walker re-signed with the team this offseason to stay with Campbell who made a heck of an impression even in a three-win season.

“He always believed in his players, regardless of what we were going through,” Walker said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “Every game, we went in with the mindset that we could beat anybody. Regardless of the team we’re playing, they have to block the gates. We in there with them.”

Campbell’s energy and big personality has been on display even before the Lions were selected for HBO’s Hard Knocks. He’s not changing who he is but he has learned to tone things down to a degree.

“I’m still being me, excited as ever,” he said. “But I don’t always feel like I’m going to rip my shirt off and run around. Once you’re in it a year, you have a feel for what it is. You can keep your emotions in check.”

He’s not afraid of being labeled a meathead, though. In fact he relishes it.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Campbell said. “If you’re an opponent, the dumber you think I am, the better off we are.”

Lions DC Aaron Glenn said CBs Jeff Okudah and Will Harris are competing against each other but both will have a “role within our defense.” (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers WR Sammy Watkins continues to give good reviews of QB Aaron Rodgers since joining the team.

“He’s amazing. How he controls the ball,” Watkins said of Rodgers, via Larry McCarren of Packers.com. “How he puts everyone in place. I’ve been with a lot of quarterbacks, and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says LT David Bakhtiari (ACL) has done well with his recovery this offseason.

“I think he’s done a nice job, and he’s champing at the bit to get out there with some of the team reps and whatnot. We’ll see where we’re at after this week,” he said via Bill Huber of FanNation

Vikings

There are concerns about the conditioning of the Vikings’ veteran pass-rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, but Hunter tells the media that HC Kevin O’Connell knows what he is doing.

“[O’Connell] definitely knows when to turn it on,” Hunter said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “He gives us maybe a couple days of going as hard as we can, and he takes care of us. But at the same time, we still need to put in a little bit of work. They have a good balance of when to turn it on and when to turn it off.”

Vikings WR K.J. Osborn believes recently acquired QB Nick Mullens will have a positive impact on the team: “It’s good for the team and good for the competition. He played well against us when we played the Raiders. From what I’ve seen, he was throwing a good ball (Tuesday).” (Chris Tomasson)