NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain highlights Bears DT Akiem Hicks as the player with the highest ratio of cap savings ($10.5 million) compared to dead money ($1.5 million) on the roster. However, he’s still a key piece to the defense and would be tough to cut as a cap casualty.

Bears CB Kyle Fuller is another player the Bears have to do something with, according to Fishbain, as his 2021 cap hit of $20 million will be the second-highest at the position.

Fishbain writes Bears TE Jimmy Graham , OT Bobby Massie and CB Buster Skrine are probably relatively easy cap casualties to free up a total of $15.2 million with $10.2 million in dead money.

Lions

The Lions seemingly have a lot of work to do going forward, as they’re starting fresh with a new general manager and head coach. There could be a lot of changes on the horizon, including potentially with veteran QB Matthew Stafford if a true, tear it down to the studs rebuild is in the making. But incoming GM Brad Holmes didn’t necessarily indicate that’s how the new brass is viewing the situation, which could be an omen for how they’re leaning with Stafford this offseason.

“That starts right this year in entering the 2021 season,” Holmes said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So not viewing this as, ‘Oh, this’ll be a long-term (rebuild). I don’t know how long-term it’s going to take.’ That’s not the approach, that’s not the mindset going into it. The approach is to make sure that we can make the most competitive team possible out there on the field in 2021.”

Holmes commented specifically on Stafford’s future with the team, explaining that he must “evaluate the entire roster.”

“Matthew, great player. And what you really appreciate is, I think the talent level is easy to see, but you really appreciate how intangibles show on film, how urgent he plays, how competitive he is, the toughness that he shows,” Holmes said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “But it is my job to evaluate the entire roster, and through that process, I have not had any discussions with Matt or any players for that matter. So I just want to be fair to the process and make sure that we evaluate that thoroughly, but obviously, Matt, very good football player.”

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein says it’s hard to see the Lions just letting WR Kenny Golladay walk, so at the very least a franchise tag is a strong possibility if the two sides can’t work out a long-term deal.

walk, so at the very least a franchise tag is a strong possibility if the two sides can’t work out a long-term deal. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Lions will roll over approximately $12,819,468 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.

The Lions requested permission to interview Eagles ST coordinator Dave Fipp but were blocked by Philadelphia. (Birkett)

but were blocked by Philadelphia. (Birkett) The Lions are bringing in K Matthew Wright for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky says the Packers had a deal on the table for RB Aaron Jones that would have put him inside the top five at the position in average annual salary, but it was low on guarantees, leading Jones to turn it down and change agents.

that would have put him inside the top five at the position in average annual salary, but it was low on guarantees, leading Jones to turn it down and change agents. Demovsky adds the Packers have enough other financial needs that it’s hard to see Jones coming back but it’s not entirely out of the question.

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released updated compensatory pick projections. Typically Korte’s projections are the most accurate available, but he acknowledges this year will be potentially less accurate because of changes to the league’s confidential formula stemming from the new CBA and the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Korte projects the Packers to receive fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks for the loss of LB Blake Martinez , OT Bryan Bulaga and OLB Kyler Fackrell in free agency.

, OT and OLB in free agency. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers will roll over approximately $3,748,893 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.

Regarding the Packers injuries this week, second-round RB AJ Dillon was a limited participant with a quad injury, OT Jared Veldheer remains on the COVID-19 list and RB Tyler Ervin was out on Wednesday. (Ryan Wood)

was a limited participant with a quad injury, OT remains on the COVID-19 list and RB was out on Wednesday. (Ryan Wood) Packer QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s “staying in the present” and not thinking too much about the possibility of this being his last game at Lambeau Field: “I hope there’s more opportunities, but I don’t know. I really don’t. That’s outside of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery, I think.” (Wood)

