NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer recaps the state of trade talks involving Eagles QB Carson Wentz, saying no one has accepted Philadelphia’s initial asking price of two first-round picks. He adds the Colts and Bears are the only two teams to put offers on the table even though others are interested.
- Albert Breer of SI reports that Bears’ passing game coordinator John DeFilippo believes he can “fix” Wentz and his passing mechanics.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Bears could target Titans WR Corey Davis as a replacement if they lose Allen Robinson in free agency.
- The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain writes it might be a tall task to replace both Bears starting OTs Charles Leno and Bobby Massie this offseason.
- But the Bears could re-sign Germain Ifedi and spend a high draft pick on a tackle to have those two compete with OL Alex Bars. That would allow them to release Massie and move toward replacing Leno in 2021.
Lions
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke highlights Saints LB Alex Anzalone, Rams WR Josh Reynolds, 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt, Falcons S Keanu Neal, Jaguars DE Dawuane Smoot, Packers RB Jamaal Williams and Panthers RB Mike Davis as potential free-agent fits that fit both the Lions’ budget and have a connection to the new coaching staff.
- If Detroit decides to make a splashy signing, Burke thinks Rams S John Johnson, Panthers WR Curtis Samuel and Broncos DT Shelby Harris could be some targets.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights Saints S Marcus Williams as another potential free agent that could follow his former DB coach, new Lions DC Aaron Glenn, to Detroit.
- Lions character coach Dylan Thompson is no longer with the team, as the position on the staff may have been eliminated. (Burke)
Packers
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky says neither Packers RB Aaron Jones nor RB Jamaal Williams look like good bets to be back with the Packers in 2021.
- The Packers made several offers to Jones that were strong from an average annual salary perspective but low on guarantees, prompting Jones to change agents and hire Drew Rosenhaus.
- Williams also changed agents this week, though that was due to a difference of opinion regarding hiring a non-NFLPA certified agent and splitting the fee and not necessarily the state of negotiations. Demovsky notes the Packers have not made Williams an offer yet.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks, however, that Green Bay could franchise-tag Jones at a very affordable $8 million number and roll with a one-two punch of him and AJ Dillon in 2021.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin writes it essentially was a foregone conclusion that the Vikings would promote Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator to replace his father after he retired this offseason because of how much they value continuity. There are a lot of intricacies to the scheme and Kubiak is the one best-suited to run it even if he’s inexperienced as a playcaller.
- Several sources believe Gary Kubiak will remain around in some sort of advisory role to help his son with the transition.
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff says the Vikings haven’t made any calls about trading QB Kirk Cousins. They think they can be contenders in 2021 and don’t want to get worse at quarterback.
- Graff adds the odds are that Cousins is the team’s starting quarterback in both 2021 and 2022.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport points out the Vikings guaranteed a portion of new K Greg Joseph‘s base salary, while incumbent K Dan Bailey has $1.8 million in guarantees that vest on the third day of the 2021 league year, potentially hinting at a move.
- Vikings ST coordinator Ryan Ficken said: “In terms of competition, we’re always looking for competition.” (Chris Tomasson)
- The Vikings hired former Wofford DC Sam Siefkes as their new defensive quality control coach. (Ben Goessling)