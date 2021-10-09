NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic points out that the Bears need to get tight ends Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham more involved on offense.
- He also notes that rookie tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom may never play this season if starters Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi remain healthy.
- The Bears announced that DT Akiem Hicks has been downgraded to out for Week 5’s game.
- Bears placed RB David Montgomery on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated LB Danny Trevathan from injured reserve.
- Bears promoted RB Ryan Nall to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
Lions’ HC Dan Campbell is still looking for ways to get seventh-round RB Jermar Jefferson involved in the team’s offense.
“Look, we’d love to find a way to get (Jermar) Jefferson into the game. We think he’s a kid that, man, you’d love to get him some real game-time experience,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “The hard thing right now is getting into the game because special teams is where he’s got to be able to help us first and he’s not quite there.”
- Lions elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said G Elgton Jenkins will be a game-time decision for Week 5. (Bill Huber)
- LaFleur says rookie C Josh Myers has been ruled out from Week 5 but his finger injury is not considered a long-term issue: “He’ll be out this week. I don’t think it will be anything long-term.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers LB Jaylon Smith said he is ready to learn Green Bay’s system: “I’m a sponge, soaking everything in. I’m going to do what I need to do to get ready.” (Ryan Wood)
- Smith still believes he’s an “elite” talent and is still confident in his abilities: “I know what kind of player I am.” (Ryan Wood)
- Smith retreated that he’s proven himself with his body of work in the NFL up to this point: “I believe every player has their doubters. But for me, everything I’ve done up to this point has been legit. I know what kind of player I am. Guys know what kind of player I am. Coaches know. I’m a team guy. I’m a guy that’s going to add value.” (Jon Machota)
- Regarding Packers CB Jaire Alexander‘s shoulder injury, LaFleur said they will monitor Alexander before determining whether he required surgery: “We got better clarity with that. Certainly, it’s just one of those things we’re going to let heal and see where it’s at down the line before making that determination (on surgery). We’re hopeful it’ll heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- Packers placed CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated G Ben Braden and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster.
- Packers activated DL Tyler Lancaster from the COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer had high praise of CB Bashaud Breeland: “I don’t think he’s lost a step. I think he’s had some technique flaws in the red zone but he seemed to correct them pretty well this week. I like him. He’s got good acceleration. He’s tough. So we’ll just see how it goes.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Breeland, who signed as a free agent, said he’s been working hard to learn Minnesota’s system now four games into the season: “It’s a rough start. New team. New scheme, trying to get fundamental with the team and the play calling. It’s been a rough start, but I mean we’ve got a lot of football left to play.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings elevated CB Tye Smith, G Dakota Dozier, and CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived WR Dan Chisena.
