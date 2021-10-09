NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Lions

Lions’ HC Dan Campbell is still looking for ways to get seventh-round RB Jermar Jefferson involved in the team’s offense.

“Look, we’d love to find a way to get (Jermar) Jefferson into the game. We think he’s a kid that, man, you’d love to get him some real game-time experience,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com. “The hard thing right now is getting into the game because special teams is where he’s got to be able to help us first and he’s not quite there.”

Lions elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer had high praise of CB Bashaud Breeland : “I don’t think he’s lost a step. I think he’s had some technique flaws in the red zone but he seemed to correct them pretty well this week. I like him. He’s got good acceleration. He’s tough. So we’ll just see how it goes.” (Chris Tomasson)

Breeland, who signed as a free agent, said he's been working hard to learn Minnesota's system now four games into the season: "It's a rough start. New team. New scheme, trying to get fundamental with the team and the play calling. It's been a rough start, but I mean we've got a lot of football left to play." (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings elevated CB Tye Smith , G Dakota Dozier , and CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

, G , and CB to their active roster. (NFLTR) Vikings waived WR Dan Chisena.