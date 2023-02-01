NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was told by Chicago brass that the team was going to draft him with the third overall pick, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. He added his son was excited to join the team and was hurt when they traded up for QB Mitch Trubisky.

“They told him they were going to draft him,” Mahomes Sr. said, via Bears Wire. “We thought he was going to be the third pick overall and go to Chicago. He had a great meeting when he went there and liked all the guys that were doing the stuff there and thought he was going to be a Bear. Then once they traded up and got Mitch, it kind of hurt him. It really did. He always knew that Kansas City had told him that they were going to come up and get him. They just didn’t know how far they’d have to go. But initially, he thought he was going to be a Chicago Bear.”

Mahomes Sr. said that his son wanted to be drafted by Chicago.

“He definitely wanted to be there,” Mahomes Sr. said. “He liked everything about it and he was looking forward to going there. Who doesn’t want to be the first quarterback taken in the draft? It was definitely a situation where he thought he was going to be there and be there for a long time.”

Lions

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy writes Lions RB Jamaal Williams is the team’s top pending free agent and someone Detroit would like to have back. However, Pouncy adds the team should not get into a bidding war for him, and it should help that Williams wants to stay in Detroit.

‘s fifth-year option and having him play out a contract year in 2023. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News notes it’s still unclear what former Lions RB coach Duce Staley ‘s role will be with the Panthers, but it’s possible for him to become the Panthers’ new offensive coordinator.

‘s role will be with the Panthers, but it’s possible for him to become the Panthers’ new offensive coordinator. Rogers mentions Detroit allowed Staley to leave in order for him to be closer to his mother, who is dealing with some health issues. He’s from Columbia, South Carolina.

Former Lions TE coach Tanner Engstrand will now be the Lions’ passing game coordinator following the hire of new TE coach Steve Heiden. (Rogers)

Vikings

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert says Vikings C Garrett Bradbury was having a decent, but not great, season before he went down with a back injury. Now the Vikings will have to decide if they want to re-sign him or take their chances with a replacement.