NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Joe Barry, Vikings, T.J. Hockenson

Bears
Bears S Eddie Jackson certainly has concerns about the team making trades and is trying to stand behind the process, with HC Matt Eberflus adding that the team is trying to remain transparent with its players about their plan.
“Your thoughts start to go through your head like, ‘What are we playing for?'” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “Is their vision (in the front office) still the same as the players? We’re trying to make it to a Super Bowl, get to the playoffs, and things like that. As I said, I’m not upstairs. I get it. I understand it. But it just hits different.”
“Especially to the young guys, they’re looking at us like, ‘Yo, is this normal? (Does) this happen?'” Jackson added. “But this is the type of stuff that goes on. So we just got to rally around each other, and the older guys got to step up.”
“It’s just transparency,” Eberflus said of the trades. “I think that’s important. You just communicate. Look each other in the eye and tell the truth and communicate. I think that’s what we do with all the guys. I think they appreciate that. It’s right there on the table. Just set it up there and talk about it.”
Packers
Packers HC Matt LaFleur denied any rumors about the potential firing of DC Joe Barry.
“Oh, no, absolutely not,” LaFleur said, via NFL.com. “Well, first of all, it’s impossible to please everybody. Everybody has their own opinions, their own ideas. It’s like anything else in life. You have to get the staff on the same page, first and foremost, in making sure that everybody is confident in the plan and then you teach it to the players.”
“I think from a consistency standpoint, way too many explosive gains, some poor tackling,” LaFleur added. “I think we need to be more physical. I think you look at the teams that are toughest to deal with in this league, especially from a defensive standpoint and physicality, it jumps out to you. There were moments where we’re not always getting that.”
Vikings
Regarding the Vikings acquiring TE T.J. Hockenson, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that they carefully judged whether to make any additions to their offense given.
“A team is a very delicate chemistry, and you want to make sure you’re not over-tweaking or overdoing anything. We’re excited about what we have and the group that we have, so we try be really judicious with our opportunities and this just happened to be one of them,” said Adofo-Mensah, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.
Cousins feels that Hockenson will make a “meaningful difference” for them and is a good fit for their system.
“You make one that you feel actually is going to make a meaningful difference, and I do feel — it’s early right now — but I do feel that it was a good fit and that he can really help us and he can fit well with what we’re trying to do as an offense and at his position,” said Cousins.
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said DT Khyiris Tonga will get “plenty” of playing time in Week 9 with DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) out. (Chris Tomasson)
