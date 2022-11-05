NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Joe Barry, Vikings, T.J. Hockenson

Bears S Eddie Jackson certainly has concerns about the team making trades and is trying to stand behind the process, with HC Matt Eberflus adding that the team is trying to remain transparent with its players about their plan.

“Your thoughts start to go through your head like, ‘What are we playing for?'” Jackson said, via NFL.com. “Is their vision (in the front office) still the same as the players? We’re trying to make it to a Super Bowl, get to the playoffs, and things like that. As I said, I’m not upstairs. I get it. I understand it. But it just hits different.”

“Especially to the young guys, they’re looking at us like, ‘Yo, is this normal? (Does) this happen?'” Jackson added. “But this is the type of stuff that goes on. So we just got to rally around each other, and the older guys got to step up.”

“It’s just transparency,” Eberflus said of the trades. “I think that’s important. You just communicate. Look each other in the eye and tell the truth and communicate. I think that’s what we do with all the guys. I think they appreciate that. It’s right there on the table. Just set it up there and talk about it.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur denied any rumors about the potential firing of DC Joe Barry.