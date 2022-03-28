NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Though the Colts’ decision to trade away QB Carson Wentz after just one season speaks volumes, HC Frank Reich is still advocating for Wentz.

“Carson played a lot of good football,” Reich said via NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “We did a lot of good things as a team, he did a lot of good things as a quarterback. Three quarters of the year we were one of the teams to beat, one of the teams everybody was talking about. And then we had a pretty big time collapse in the last two weeks of the season and we all take responsibility for that, starting with me as a head coach. What would be unfair is to make Carson the scapegoat.” The Colts found at least one team that was willing to overlook that, and Commanders HC Ron Rivera seems to genuinely believe there are reasons Wentz will work out in Washington despite not being able to put things back together with Reich. “You know, we had an opportunity to take a look at several of the quarterbacks that were available. And doing a lot of homework, doing a lot of research, one of the names that just kept being around the top was his,” Rivera said. “I don’t think people quite understand what his value is as a player. He’s got quality numbers, he’s done some good things. The year they went to the Super Bowl and won it, Nick Foles was the quarterback, but their was a stretch where he was 11-2 as their starter and very, very productive. He was having an NFL MVP-type year. That just stuck in my mind. And after we made the move and we acquired him, to hear what three of his teammates came out and said in a positive fashion about who he is, it just reconfirmed to us. So we really do believe we have the right kind of guy.”

Multiple league sources tell the Athletic’s Ben Standig it’s unlikely the Commanders draft a quarterback in the first round, although they have been doing their homework on a lot of the top passers in the 2022 class.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the team traded WR Amari Cooper in order to use the $20 million he was owed elsewhere on the roster: “We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman voiced his support for Jalen Hurts being the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite the rumors that they have been looking to upgrade the position.

“I don’t think we have ever wavered from the level of commitment that we have for Jalen. When we say he is our guy and he is our starter and we believe in him and we got to do whatever we can to help him and give him a chance to reach his potential, I don’t think that has changed one bit,” Roseman said, via 94 WIP. “If anything talking and hearing his plan to improve and the things he wants to do, this guy will explore any option to get better. He will do whatever it takes. So you know you are going to get as much as possible out of him as you can, so it is our job — let’s make sure.”

Roseman added that they’re looking to build around Hurts.

“When you look at our team there are still ways to improve our team and the people around him, and that is on us,” Roseman said. “Then you get an opportunity to really judge a quarterback when you see them with as many good players as possible around them, fit into the system that coach has done a great job of, that fits their skillset. I think we are excited about…if you would have asked a year ago and where we are today, I think we are in a much, much better position and excited.”

Giants

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano writes the Giants hope to have a deal in place to trade CB James Bradberry before the end of the draft in April and have been actively shopping him around the league.

before the end of the draft in April and have been actively shopping him around the league. The Giants desperately need the cap savings and have indicated they’d be willing to eat some of Bradberry’s salary to get a better pick back after failing to get a third, per Vacchiano.

He adds that they view restructures as a last resort and have not yet approached DT Leonard Williams , WR Kenny Golladay or CB Adoree’ Jackson about those moves yet.

, WR or CB about those moves yet. Giants owner John Mara said it would be hard to stomach cutting Bradberry, but that may be the route they need to take due to the cap situation: “It would hurt because he’s been a very good player and he has been the consummate professional for us. But the cap situation is what it is, so we’d have to consider all options.” (Dan Duggan)

said it would be hard to stomach cutting Bradberry, but that may be the route they need to take due to the cap situation: “It would hurt because he’s been a very good player and he has been the consummate professional for us. But the cap situation is what it is, so we’d have to consider all options.” (Dan Duggan) Giants GM Joe Schoen says while the team hasn’t made any calls in an attempt to trade RB Saquon Barkley , they have certainly received calls about him. (Jordan Raanan)

says while the team hasn’t made any calls in an attempt to trade RB , they have certainly received calls about him. (Jordan Raanan) Schoen mentioned the team is waiting to see how C Nick Gates recovers from his season-ending injury before making a decision on his future with the team. (Zack Rosenblatt)

recovers from his season-ending injury before making a decision on his future with the team. (Zack Rosenblatt) As for releasing S Logan Ryan who has now signed with the Buccaneers, Schoen said the following: “Best decision for the New York Giants. We thought it was best talking with the new staff. I wish Logan nothing but the best. It was the best decision for the New York Giants.” (Duggan)

who has now signed with the Buccaneers, Schoen said the following: “Best decision for the New York Giants. We thought it was best talking with the new staff. I wish Logan nothing but the best. It was the best decision for the New York Giants.” (Duggan) Schoen said LB Blake Martinez is ahead of WR Sterling Shepard in terms of their respective rehab schedules based on the timing of their injuries. Schoen added that their goal is for both players to be on the field by August. (Duggan)