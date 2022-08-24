NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports the Commanders have not talked about re-signing TE Sammis Reyes at some point in the regular season after releasing him from injured reserve with a settlement on Tuesday.
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera called TE Logan Thomas participating in 7-on-7 drills “another milestone” but added he is unsure if Thomas will be ready for Week 1. (John Keim)
- Commanders WR Cam Sims is in concussion protocol. (Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. is recovering from an undisclosed health matter and hopes he’ll return by next week. (Calvin Watkins)
- McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup (knee) is doing “really well” with his rehab but wouldn’t provide a timeline for his return. (Jon Machota)
- As for K Brett Maher, McCarthy said the veteran kicker has been impressive in camp: “Just the way he’s striking the ball I’ve just been so impressed with him since starting with the workout too. If you look at his kickoffs, it’s something that’s something that’s probably the difference between both him and Lirim.” (Todd Archer)
- Cowboys fifth-round OT Matt Waletzko returned to Tuesday’s practice after missing most of training camp with a shoulder injury. (Archer)
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman points out the Eagles seem to view S Marcus Epps as their clear top option at the position and veteran S Anthony Harris is competing to hold on to the other starting job.
- He adds safety is a position the Eagles could look to address during roster cuts with a trade or waiver claim, along with backup running back and tight end.
- Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on LB Kyzir White: “He’s extremely intelligent. Executing at a very high level in the run and pass game.” (Josh Tolentino)
Giants
- PFF’s Doug Kyed notes a league source mentioned Giants OLB Quincy Roche as a potential surprise cut or trade candidate. There’s a new regime in New York and Roche has seen a lot of fourth quarter playing time in the preseason, which usually isn’t a good sign.
- Kyed adds Giants WR Darius Slayton is another candidate to be cut or traded given how far down the depth chart he appears to have slid.
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said that the team plans to take it day by day with returning WR Sterling Shepard but they’re excited for what he can bring to the offense: “He can do a wide variety of things. He can play any spot, inside or outside. He has the ability to create separation. He’s a veteran and has a good rapport with DJ.” (Dan Salomone)
- Shepard on staying with the Giants despite being leveraged into a pay cut: “I love this place. I love everybody in this building. … There’s no place like here.” (Salomone)
