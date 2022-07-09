NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says he’s excited to work with QB Carson Wentz and the future of the team.

“I’m excited to get out with Carson Wentz,” McLaurin said, via CommandersWire.com. “I’m jumping on a flight after this to go throw with him and a few of the guys. So I’m really excited for the future, and I’m happy to be part of this, what we’re doing forward here in Washington.”

McLaurin recalled playing against Wentz as a rookie when he threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

“Honestly, I remember my rookie year, and we played Philly,” McLaurin said. “I remember watching him play and the way he threw a deep ball; I was almost enamored by it, you know, and his toughness in the pocket. Like, I don’t think a lot of people give him enough credit.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong talked about his new two-year, $13 million contract that includes $6 million guaranteed and a $4.5 million signing bonus.

“That’s a dream come true, baby,” Armstrong said, via Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “It felt so good to sign that. I was sweating in that office to sign, I was so happy. I didn’t think it would feel like this, but it feels good to give these kids the game. These kids want to be in my shoes one day.”

“As a defensive end, the work never changes,” Armstrong added. “I’ve been working with Marvin (Hollie) for three years and we continue to work, work, work. He’s close to me. He watches the games and sees where I struggle. He jots that down and points those things out to me.“It’s a great feeling to see the work you put execute it and watch it on film. That’s the best part. That’s the exciting part about it. I’m a speed rusher and I have power. Speed and power is how you win most of the time these days.”

Armstrong is also excited to once again be paired with LB Micah Parsons.

“No doubt,” Armstrong said. “We’re all in our second year in the defense and we understand each other a lot better. We see Micah do something to a guy and we say, ‘I want to do the same thing.’ He made it look easy.”

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes that even if Giants QB Daniel Jones takes a step forward and finishes with something like 3,800 yards, 21 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 67 percent completion rate, it might not be enough to save his job.

takes a step forward and finishes with something like 3,800 yards, 21 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 67 percent completion rate, it might not be enough to save his job. Duggan explains that’s about the average from mid-level starting quarterbacks, and the Giants would be better off trying to hit on a first-round rookie rather than spending $30+ million on a franchise tag for Jones in 2023.

He adds the best way for Jones to secure a job in 2023 is to win enough games to keep the Giants out of range of picking a successor.

Duggan reported before the NFL draft that there were some members of the Giants’ front office who were turned off by DE Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘s personality. He stands by that, saying this source has given him accurate info in the past and wouldn’t have the motivation to mislead him.

‘s personality. He stands by that, saying this source has given him accurate info in the past and wouldn’t have the motivation to mislead him. Duggan adds Giants GM Joe Schoen wasn’t one of the people he was told had concerns about Thibodeaux. He also points out the Giants did a rigorous amount of work on Thibodeaux, with the former Oregon star saying they gave him a “hard time” during his Combine interview.

wasn’t one of the people he was told had concerns about Thibodeaux. He also points out the Giants did a rigorous amount of work on Thibodeaux, with the former Oregon star saying they gave him a “hard time” during his Combine interview. Duggan confirmed a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Thibodeaux had to leave dinner to compose himself after being peppered with questions by assistant DL coach Bryan Cox .

. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan lists Giants WR Darius Slayton as a veteran cut candidate, pointing out he’s consistently struggled with drops and that New York had discussions last season and this offseason about moving him.