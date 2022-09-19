NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

There are a lot of problems on defense in Washington through two weeks. 2021 first-round LB Jamin Davis is one of them, as the young player is still struggling to find his footing. Commanders HC Ron Rivera said there’s some patience for Davis still — but not an unlimited amount.

“Well, a little inconsistency,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “Again, as a young guy, he’s going to learn and grow but, hey, we’re running out of time as far as that’s concerned. We’ve got to go out and be consistent.”

As far as the rest of the defensive struggles, Rivera was a little more cryptic. He told reporters they have to “look at more than just what you see on the surface,” possibly alluding to in-game injuries that pushed some players into heavier roles. He also may have been referencing the coaching.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re giving (the players) every opportunity to perform and then we’ve got to go out and perform,” he said. “…I think in certain situations, we did. Not all the time, OK? Don’t twist it. Don’t twist it. Hear what I’m saying. We’ve got to make sure we’re putting them in a position to play. They have to play as well. This is a whole team effort. You want to blame everybody? Blame us all. But let’s be careful with it.”

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Chase Roullier could miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury but is currently seeking a second opinion.

Rivera said the team’s plan was to keep DL Jonathan Allen on a pitch count before the game but was ultimately thrust into action due to injuries: “The whole plan was to put him on a pitch count. Unfortunately, with the loss of (Wise, Toohill), it was tough on him. It was tough on that whole group.” (Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said QB Cooper Rush‘s performance took away the pain of losing QB Dak Prescott.

“I’m telling you, this performance out here today by Rush sure takes a lot of the angst out of that,” Jones said, via PFT.

Jones didn’t want to speculate when Prescott could return, but added that he’s beaten every timeline in the past when he’s dealt with injuries.

“I’ve got out on the limb for the man upstairs, OK? And you know I’m trying to be trite. But he really is the only one [who knows when Prescott will return],” Jones said. “When he has strength, which I have no idea when that will be, but it will be not an issue of being concerned about re-injuring the thumb. It will be an issue of his ability to grip the ball, and you know Dak. He’s beat every timeline I’ve ever seen or looked at, so he’s got a good chance to do it. But there’s no question that we didn’t put him on IR. I want to be real clear about that: We did not put him on [IR], so he could be working during these weeks. He could be out there throwing but certainly involved in everything else. He couldn’t have done that had we put him there [on IR]. I certainly would look to hope that he just might be available [soon].”

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz received an MRI which showed no structural damage to his right knee.

received an MRI which showed no structural damage to his right knee. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on WR Michael Gallup : “It is certainly possible for him to be up against the Giants this week.” (Gehlken)

WR : “It is certainly possible for him to be up against the Giants this week.” (Gehlken) When Gallup is in fact cleared to play he’ll be on a pitch count. ( Calvin Watkins

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was asked if he hurt his ankle on Sunday against the Bengals: “Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week. But I know my teammates need me, I know these coaches need me, I know people in the stands need me on the field, not on the bench. I’m just pushing through everything.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll was asked about WR Kenny Golladay only playing two snaps on Sunday, and responded that he went with the players who gave the team the best chance of winning. In Week 1, it was WR Kadarius Toney on the short end with just seven snaps.

“It’s a continual competition at receiver,” Daboll said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We are just going to keep rolling guys [through the lineup] and play the guys we think are going to give us the best chance — and the other guys have to be ready to go as backups.”