NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Tony Pollard, Daniel Jones, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said he appreciates Carson Wentz for his time as their quarterback and wishes him the best.

“Well, you know, there’s a lot of things that we have to look at as far as our team is concerned. Everything from the cap to the position itself, and the situational circumstances we went through last year,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a heck of a young man. He’s a solid man and I want to wish him the best. I really do appreciate everything he did for us, and the opportunity that he had to come here. He did the best he could, and we really appreciate that as well.”

According to Tom Downey, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks.

Cowboys

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said they may consider selecting a running back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft but hopes it’d be a worthwhile player if picked in the top half of the opening round.

“I think it depends on what part of the first round,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “If you’re up there in the top 10, it’s hard to take them there. You definitely, if you’re taking a player in the top half, you’re hoping you got a player that’s going to be here 10 years. And it’s tough for running backs to last 10 years. There’s not many Emmitt Smiths or guys that play that long.”

Jones said they are still determining how their running backs group will look like next season in regards to Ezekiel Elliott, who has a potential out in his contract this offseason, and impending free-agent Tony Pollard.

“We haven’t finalized any decisions yet in terms of what that room’s going to look like, but Zeke’s a tremendous competitor, just a great teammate, a great competitor,” Jones said. “Obviously, he’s making a lot of money. He knows that. Obviously, Tony Pollard’s up for free agency, so that’s a challenge. We’ll work through that.”

Jones has no regrets about signing Elliott to a six-year, $90 million contract extension in 2019.

“Zeke obviously did an amazing job for us. He came in right away and was dominant and helped us win a lot of football games,” Jones said. “I don’t second-guess that one, but it is hard for these guys to play 10 years at a real high level.”

Calvin Watkins reports that the Cowboys met with Pollard’s agent at the combine in order to discuss things.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the broken leg Pollard suffered in January: “It’s problematic because he has to work through the offseason here and we’re putting some new things in. But my awareness of the repair that was done is good in terms of being able to not have it alter his contract.” (Jon Machota)

Jones mentioned using the franchise tag on Pollard: "I don't really want to say it's a done thing because as these things go, you don't know where you are until the deadline comes and goes. Tony is a big part of our plans." (Michael Gehlken)

A continuing hot topic this offseason for Dallas is QB Dak Prescott , with Jones saying the following: “We want to get all the help around (Dak), but when you have a competitive paid QB, you’re not gonna be able to get the most skill around him. You’re gonna have to pick your spots. It’ll be hard to get to a supporting cast the way he had when he started his career.” (Machota)

, with Jones saying the following: “We want to get all the help around (Dak), but when you have a competitive paid QB, you’re not gonna be able to get the most skill around him. You’re gonna have to pick your spots. It’ll be hard to get to a supporting cast the way he had when he started his career.” (Machota) Jones on making a big roster move this offseason: “Don’t dismiss us doing something special.” (Machota)

Free agent WR Odell Beckham and his mother have remained in contact with Jones, with the two sides seemingly having a mutual interest: “He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season.” (Todd Archer)

