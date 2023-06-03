NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Will Grier, Giants, Darius Slayton

Commanders

There’s a lot on the line for the Washington Commanders this year and with new owner Josh Harris expected to take over soon, plenty of change seems to be on the horizon. Not many prognosticators have rosy outlooks for the Commanders but DT Jonathan Allen is optimistic.

“I don’t know; it just feels different,” Allen said via USA Today’s Bryan Manning. “Again, I’m excited, you never wanna get too excited before the season starts because every year, every team is 0-0, and we have a lot to prove and a lot to improve on, but I like where we’re starting at, and we’ll see what happens.”

With soon-to-be-former owner Dan Snyder running the team, the players often had to answer questions about whatever negative headlines Snyder was making. Allen said the absence of that will be the biggest change right away with Harris’ arrival.

“You know, honestly, for the player, it doesn’t change much,” Allen said. “From a player’s standpoint, we’re focused on the season. Of course, Dan Snyder owning the team, we had to answer questions about it, but it didn’t affect us as much as people may think. At the end of the day, I get paid to play double teams and rush the passer. Whoever is signing my paychecks that doesn’t affect how I’m going to do my job. It just makes it so we don’t have to answer those questions anymore.”

However, Allen thinks the ownership change is absolutely going to energize the fanbase.

“I definitely do,” Allen said. “The fan, honestly, are more affected than I was. I know a lot of fans were unhappy with the way a lot of things were run, so just to see the energy from the fans, you know, is just exciting. This is a great city, and I know that once we get things going and rolling, this city is gonna be on fire. So I’m excited.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Will Grier feels like he’s learned a lot being an NFL quarterback from Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

“Dak, Coop, really smart guys,” Grier said, via Nick Harris of the team’s official site. “They know the game really well. In my time here, I’ve learned a lot and developed a lot. I’m just fighting to be the best version of me that I can be and to be ready for an opportunity. We saw 65 guys play last year and you never know when you become one of those guys, so I’m just gonna be ready for anything if I get an opportunity.”

Grier feels teams must carry three quarterbacks who are able to step in and have an understanding of the system.

“I mean, I love it,” Grier said. “I think it’s smart. Quarterback is a different position. A guy can’t just jump in and play quarterback. In this league, I think you need three guys that can play. I think the rule is smart and everybody agrees after what we saw last year that you need that. Whether that guy is on the practice squad or on the roster with this rule enacted, that guy has to be ready to play.”

Grier feels like he’s “way ahead” of where he was last offseason.

“I built a lot of momentum through camp last year, but I feel like I’m way ahead of where I was last year at this time, mentally and physically,” Grier said. “I was dealing with stuff last year going into camp, but I was still able to build some momentum. I just gotta build off that and continue to master the offense.”

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton said he chose to rejoin the team after QB Daniel Jones was re-signed.

“I think there was a lot in limbo this offseason. DJ was out there. A lot of us were free agents, that type of deal. But I think once he came back, I think it made all the sense in the world to keep playing with him. Got great chemistry with him,” Slayton said, via Giants Wire. “I enjoy being a part of this franchise. So, for me, it just made the most sense to come back.”