NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Miles Sanders, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Eagles

Eagles RB Miles Sanders, who is entering the last year of his contract, said he would love to re-sign with Philadelphia.

“Hey man, whatever happens, happens. I love Philadelphia as a city. I love the Eagles as a program. I love the fans. I hope the fans love me back. I would love to stay in Philadelphia, and that’s all I got to say,” said Sanders, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

Sanders added that their offense feels “unstoppable” after the addition of WR A.J. Brown.

“Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great. We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. Its gonna come down to camp, taking it one day at a time … putting everything together.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones knows that his future with the team will likely be based on how he plays this season and said he hasn’t put much thought into where he will be in 2023.

“I don’t know,” Jones told the New York Post. “I haven’t put a whole lot of time into it. I’m focused on what I’m doing now, and, hopefully, the plan is to have a lot of success and have a great season and win a lot of games. It’s something you probably think about from time to time, in the back of your mind, but, yeah, you try not to. I don’t think that helps you play better.”

“I think I have plenty of motivation,” Jones added. “I feel I work hard, I’ve worked hard before, and I’ve always worked hard for myself and worked hard for my teammates. I don’t think that changes, really. It is what it is, and I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing and improve and refine my process. I think I put in a whole lot of effort and time. It is my life. Everything revolves around football and my job. That’s how I make decisions. I don’t know how that can change or if I could work harder. I think there are ways I could work smarter, you learn that. Maybe you work in a different way, you put it in a different bucket.”

Jones also revealed that he is unhappy with the way things have gone so far since being drafted by New York.

“Just the lack of success? Um, yeah, it weighs on me a great deal,” Jones said. “When you put a lot of time and effort into something and you don’t see the results, I think that’s tough when you’re doing anything. Playing football in the NFL, playing football in New York, I think there’s a heavy weight to that. I and the whole team feel that and we’re working as hard as we can to avoid being in this situation in the future. Yeah, it weighs on me heavy.”