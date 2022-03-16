NFC Notes: Commanders, Randy Gregory, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
Agent Alan Herman and his client, former Commanders DL Matthew Ioannidis, allege that Washington senior VP of football administration Rob Rogers lied to them at the Combine, saying they weren’t going to cut Ioannidis.
“We don’t particularly care to be lied to our face,” Herman said, via the Associated Press. “They took him out of the free-agent market now for two days. That puts us now at a disadvantage because other teams have paid other defensive linemen contracts, and [Ioannidis] hasn’t been able to take advantage of that. That’s not the way you conduct business in the National Football League.”
- Adam Schefter reports that Commanders initially didn’t offer J.D. McKissic a deal until he agreed to one with the Bills. Once McKissic found that Washington was willing to match Buffalo’s offer he wanted to remain with the Commanders.
- Regarding former Cowboys and new Broncos DE Randy Gregory‘s contract situation in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News’ Dan Moore reports the language Gregory objected to is standard for every player on the team excluding Dak Prescott.
- Moore notes the clause gives the Cowboys the right to void or withhold money if a player is fined by the league.
- Moore’s sources “stress” that Dallas has never invoked the contractual clause.
- According to NFL Media’s Jane Slater, Gregory’s representation felt frustrated with the Cowboys after the contract language got “slipped in at the 11th hour.”
- His agent, Eric Schaffer, gave more detail to Pro Football Talk on their side of the story. He says he had basically negotiated a deal with the Broncos on Monday night, then on Tuesday the Cowboys made a hard push with owner Jerry Jones getting involved.
- Dallas increased its offer to match the Broncos but when the actual contract came in, it included the language voiding guarantees for fines, which Schaffer and Gregory objected to: “No other teams have that language in their contracts. No other teams. Never in 30 years have I seen that language.”
- Schaffer says they gave Dallas an opportunity to remove the language, but Cowboys cap specialist Adam Prasifka told him EVP Stephen Jones had already told Schaffer this language would be in any deal. Schaffer told PFT this wasn’t true and Jones had directed him to deal with Prasifka rather than negotiate with him. So in the end, Gregory signed with Denver.
- Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence says he was offered a one-year, $10 million deal and felt disrespected, telling EVP Stephen Jones he wanted to be released. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones then made Lawrence a three-year, $30 million fully guaranteed deal to stay with the team. (Kevin Gray)
- Cowboys S Malik Hooker‘s two-year, $7 million deal includes a max value of $8 million, a signing bonus of $1.7 million, salaries of $1.3 million for 2022, and $3 million for 2023. He can also earn up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses each year and $1 million in incentives. (Todd Archer)
- According to Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys are interested in re-signing DE Dorance Armstrong.
- PFN’s Mike Kaye reports teams in need of offensive linemen are contacting the Eagles about possible trades for T Andre Dillard and G Nate Herbig.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Giants did indeed make a run at signing QB Mitchell Trubisky before pivoting to Tyrod Taylor after Trubisky signed with the Steelers.
- NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton reports the Giants had a formal meeting with Georgia RB James Cook at the NFL Combine and are intrigued by his skill set.
- Stapleton adds New York will likely host Cook on a top-30 visit.
- Ryan Dunleavy reports the Giants are not tendering an exclusive rights free agent offer to QB Jake Fromm.
- Adam Schefter reports LS Casey Kreiter is re-signing with the Giants.
- Dan Duggan reports that Giants OL Matt Gono‘s one-year, $1.1875 million deal includes $175,000 guaranteed and a $75,000 signing bonus.
- Taylor’s two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants includes an additional $6 million in incentives, $10.9 million guaranteed, a $4.2 million signing bonus, and a void year to reduce cap charges. (Duggan)
- Giants OL Jon Feliciano has been wanting to play center for some time and said that factored into his decision to sign with New York: “I believe in myself, and I believe the center position is where I’ll be the best.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
