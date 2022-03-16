NFC Notes: Commanders, Randy Gregory, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Agent Alan Herman and his client, former Commanders DL Matthew Ioannidis, allege that Washington senior VP of football administration Rob Rogers lied to them at the Combine, saying they weren’t going to cut Ioannidis.

“We don’t particularly care to be lied to our face,” Herman said, via the Associated Press. “They took him out of the free-agent market now for two days. That puts us now at a disadvantage because other teams have paid other defensive linemen contracts, and [Ioannidis] hasn’t been able to take advantage of that. That’s not the way you conduct business in the National Football League.”

Adam Schefter reports that Commanders initially didn’t offer J.D. McKissic a deal until he agreed to one with the Bills. Once McKissic found that Washington was willing to match Buffalo’s offer he wanted to remain with the Commanders.

Cowboys

Regarding former Cowboys and new Broncos DE Randy Gregory ‘s contract situation in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News’ Dan Moore reports the language Gregory objected to is standard for every player on the team excluding Dak Prescott.

‘s contract situation in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News’ Dan Moore reports the language Gregory objected to is standard for every player on the team excluding Moore notes the clause gives the Cowboys the right to void or withhold money if a player is fined by the league.

Moore’s sources “stress” that Dallas has never invoked the contractual clause.

According to NFL Media’s Jane Slater, Gregory’s representation felt frustrated with the Cowboys after the contract language got “slipped in at the 11th hour.”

His agent, Eric Schaffer, gave more detail to Pro Football Talk on their side of the story. He says he had basically negotiated a deal with the Broncos on Monday night, then on Tuesday the Cowboys made a hard push with owner Jerry Jones getting involved.

getting involved. Dallas increased its offer to match the Broncos but when the actual contract came in, it included the language voiding guarantees for fines, which Schaffer and Gregory objected to: “No other teams have that language in their contracts. No other teams. Never in 30 years have I seen that language.”

Schaffer says they gave Dallas an opportunity to remove the language, but Cowboys cap specialist Adam Prasifka told him EVP Stephen Jones had already told Schaffer this language would be in any deal. Schaffer told PFT this wasn’t true and Jones had directed him to deal with Prasifka rather than negotiate with him. So in the end, Gregory signed with Denver.

told him EVP had already told Schaffer this language would be in any deal. Schaffer told PFT this wasn’t true and Jones had directed him to deal with Prasifka rather than negotiate with him. So in the end, Gregory signed with Denver. Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence says he was offered a one-year, $10 million deal and felt disrespected, telling EVP Stephen Jones he wanted to be released. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones then made Lawrence a three-year, $30 million fully guaranteed deal to stay with the team. (Kevin Gray)

says he was offered a one-year, $10 million deal and felt disrespected, telling EVP he wanted to be released. Cowboys owner then made Lawrence a three-year, $30 million fully guaranteed deal to stay with the team. (Kevin Gray) Cowboys S Malik Hooker ‘s two-year, $7 million deal includes a max value of $8 million, a signing bonus of $1.7 million, salaries of $1.3 million for 2022, and $3 million for 2023. He can also earn up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses each year and $1 million in incentives. (Todd Archer)

‘s two-year, $7 million deal includes a max value of $8 million, a signing bonus of $1.7 million, salaries of $1.3 million for 2022, and $3 million for 2023. He can also earn up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses each year and $1 million in incentives. (Todd Archer) According to Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys are interested in re-signing DE Dorance Armstrong.

Eagles

PFN’s Mike Kaye reports teams in need of offensive linemen are contacting the Eagles about possible trades for T Andre Dillard and G Nate Herbig.

Giants