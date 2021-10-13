NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Cowboys

  • Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones had high praise of OT Terence Steele and thinks he has a “long-term future” in Dallas: “He’s just played outstanding. Boy, he has shown me he has a long-term future in this game and this game with the Cowboys.” (Calvin Watkins)
  • Cowboys designated CB Kelvin Joseph and TE Sean McKeon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Eagles

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that given the Eagles are just 2-3, a trade involving TE Zach Ertz is not off the table still. 
  • The Athletic’s Zach Berman notes Eagles LB Davion Taylor‘s snaps are starting to go up as the 2020 third-round pick continues to develop. 
  • He also notes Eagles WR Quez Watkins out-snapped WR Jalen Reagor and the latter was also inserted on special teams, a sign that Watkins might be becoming Philadelphia’s No. 2 receiver. 

Giants

  • Giants HC Joe Judge said QB Daniel Jones (concussion) is “on track with everything” but did not practice on Wednesday.
  • Judge added that it’s possible Jones gets cleared in time for Week 6. (Jordan Raanan)
  • Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) said he plans on playing in Week 6. (Dan Duggan)
  • Giants designated LB Cam Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed OT Devery Hamilton to their practice squad.

