NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay

Cowboys

Bringing a championship to Dallas is something that is at the forefront of QB Dak Prescott‘s mind. Prescott wants to be mentioned with Cowboy greats that were able to win a Super Bowl for the organization.

“Obviously knowing the quarterbacks that played specifically for this team and knowing their legacy,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And the ones that we hold at the highest standard are the ones that have Super Bowl rings. It starts there for me, trying to fill the shoes of those guys that have come before me and do something for this organization that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy applauded Prescott’s work ethic and his ownership of the offense. McCarthy believes that defenses win championships but the quarterback ultimately determines who wins the Super Bowl.

“This offense is built around making the quarterback successful, and this is Dak Prescott’s offense,” McCarthy said. “I think you see him really taking ownership of that…I think he is a guy who emulates exactly what you are looking for. He is always working in all areas. He is improving everywhere.”

Prescott’s improved throwing velocity is one particular aspect that has improved this offseason.

“I catch his footballs every day, and the dude’s got like just an uncanny amount of zip on his ball now,” TE Dalton Schultz said. “He’s been working his butt off all offseason. And this year specifically, I’ve kind of had a front-row seat of that, so I’m looking forward to seeing him take a leap this year.”

Cowboys LB Anthony Barr ‘s contract with the team is for one year, with a $2 million base salary and an opportunity to reach $3 million with incentives. Barr left more money on the table for the better fit in DC Dan Quinn ‘s system. (Michael Gehlken)

‘s contract with the team is for one year, with a $2 million base salary and an opportunity to reach $3 million with incentives. Barr left more money on the table for the better fit in DC ‘s system. (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle will miss the rest of the week after testing positive for COVID-19. (Gehlken)

will miss the rest of the week after testing positive for COVID-19. (Gehlken) Cowboys FB Ryan Nall suffered a deep shoulder contusion and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. (Gehlken)

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman points out Eagles OTs Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard both sustained concussions and did not practice on Thursday.

and both sustained concussions and did not practice on Thursday. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they are “being cautious” with WR DeVonta Smith‘s groin injury: “We’re being cautious with him. We know how important he is to this organization. …They’re running a lot, he’s always at the top of the charts of who ran the most, and so, just a little bit of wear and tear there.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants WR Kenny Golladay didn’t score a touchdown in his first season with the team, with one anonymous executive who joined the staff this offseason calling his four-year, $72 million contract the worst he has seen in his career from a team standpoint.

“It was disappointing, but a lot played a role in that,” Golladay said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Every offense wants to get off to a fast start, but to be honest we haven’t even been talking about last year.”