NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Josina Anderson, citing a league source, reports that the Cowboys intend on being patient through the free-agent period and won’t make any “big” moves: “Waiting until things settle. Nothing big.”
- Michael Gehlken reports that the Cowboys had an interest in DT Dalvin Tomlinson but were unwilling to pay the steep price of $11 million per year for him.
- Gehlken also reports that the slow start to free agency by the Cowboys is deliberate, despite the fact that they plan to add multiple defensive starters.
- According to Gehlken, DE Tarell Basham is a strong fit for the Cowboys and the team is waiting to see how his market develops.
- Cowboys’ DB C.J. Goodwin‘s two-year, $3.5 million deal includes $2 million guaranteed, an $800,000 signing bonus, salaries of $1.2 million guaranteed, $1.5 million in 2022, and an annual $100,000 workout base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Tim McManus says the Chargers make a lot of sense as a trade destination for Eagles TE Zach Ertz as they need a replacement for Hunter Henry and Ertz actually hails from California.
- While the Seahawks are light on draft picks, McManus says they could be players for Ertz as a way to add another reliable target for Russell Wilson.
- The Bills are another team that’s made no secret about its desire to upgrade at tight end and that makes them an option for Ertz, per McManus.
- There are numerous connections between the Colts and Ertz with HC Frank Reich and QB Carson Wentz but McManus notes the Eagles might break ties against the Colts because they own one of their 2022 picks.
- Joe Schad reports that both the Jaguars and Eagles had an interest in QB Jacoby Brissett before he signed with the Dolphins.
- Zach Berman notes that the Eagles will save $4.28 million in cap space as WR Marquise Goodwin reverts back to the 49ers roster.
Giants
- Art Stapleton says it’s a possibility the Giants will look to sign DT Kawann Short to a one-year deal in an attempt to soften the blow of losing DT Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency.
- According to Art Stapleton, the Giants were interested in signing CB Michael Davis. Davis signed a three-year deal to stay with the Chargers.
- Free-agent S Nate Ebner is trying out for the U.S. Olympic rugby, according to Jordan Raanan. Ebner could miss the first week of NFL training camp if he makes the team.
- Jordan Raanan names free-agent WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson as a player to keep an eye on for the Giants given they are looking for a return specialist and offensive weapon.
- Jordan Raanan reports the Giants were all in on Rams’ LB Leonard Floyd, who simply chose to remain in Los Angeles. They were also in the mix for TE Hunter Henry before he opted to sign with the rival Patriots.
- Giants’ DL Leonard Williams‘ three-year deal for $63 million includes $45 million guaranteed, a $22.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $3.5 million guaranteed, $19 million guaranteed, and $18 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Giants’ recently signed RB Devontae Booker two-year, $5.5 million includes base salaries of $1.5 million and $2 million, a $2 million signing bonus, and up to $250,000 in rushing yards incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Washington
- John Keim notes that Washington has looked at linebackers in free agency, including Raekwon McMillan.
- JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington thinks that the slow wide receiver market in free agency could give Washington the opportunity, as any money not spent this year will roll over in 2022.
- Finlay adds that this money could be spent on players who will likely be looking for extensions such as WR Terry McLaurin and DT Daron Payne.