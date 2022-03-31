NFC Notes: Cowboys, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims that he passed on now Broncos DE Randy Gregory, who was originally reported to be re-signing with Dallas.

“I was on the phone with Randy and his agent, and I said ‘El Paso,’ that little West Texas town,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I said ‘El Paso — thank you, but no thank you.’ He said, ‘Well, I’ll go ahead and get on the plane,’ So we could have done something there, and they asked if we would do that, and I didn’t do it. I [chose not to] do it of my own volition. I wish Randy, as much as I’ve ever wished a player not playing for the Cowboys, the very best. He got the best I’m about and I think we got the best that he’s about. I’m proud of him. Sometimes your closest-in relationship becomes the most polarized quickly and lasts the longest. I don’t want that to be the case here. I want him to have a lot of success, except when he’s playing the Cowboys.”

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones said LB Jabril Cox is “doing really well” with his recovery from a torn ACL: “I think he is coming along great. Should be a big plus for us this year. Will fill right in where Keanu left off. I think he has great coverage skills.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had high praise of QB Jalen Hurts and said that his teammates “gravitate to him.”

“We have a young, 23-year-old, playoff QB who gets better every year in college and in the pros,” Lurie said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “He’s had, really, one full year. No one knows where that’s going to end up, but I think what you do know is you have a guy that is incredibly dedicated, excellent leader of men. Players around him gravitate to him. He will do anything and everything to get better and work on every weakness he has to try to maximize every strength he has. And that’s why we’re committed to Jalen at age 23. Who knows what the future holds, right?”

Baylor DB Jalen Pitre met with the Eagles after his pro day. (Mike Kaye)

met with the Eagles after his pro day. (Mike Kaye) Iowa State RB Breece Hall had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Justin Melo) Eagles LB Kyzir White‘s one-year, $3 million deal is guaranteed, including a $1.465 million signing bonus, a $1.035 million salary, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, up to $2 million in playing-time incentives, individual improvement or team improvement, and Pro Bowl incentive. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes that he would be “shocked” if the Giants don’t restructure one of DL Leonard Williams , WR Kenny Golladay , or CB Adoree’ Jackson ‘s contracts.

, WR , or CB ‘s contracts. Duggan predicts that New York restructures Williams’ contract in Week 1 of the regular season.

Baylor DB Jalen Pitre had dinner with the Giants before his pro day. (Mike Kaye)