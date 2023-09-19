NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Ron Rivera, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders survived a 21-3 deficit and a successful Hail Mary touchdown to eke out a two-point win on the road against the Broncos. That moves Washington to 2-0 on the season which is a great start to a big year for HC Ron Rivera.

“They’re very resilient,” Rivera said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I really have [seen it]. You watch the way that today unfolded and both games that we’ve played so far, we’ve had to come back. We’ve had to do something. It also just shows how opportunistic they are in the way that they came back and made plays off the plays that they made earlier.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he felt like he left a lot on the field last year and will still continue to air the ball out.

“Last year is last year, and it’s something I’ve left,” Prescott said, via PFT. “You know the interceptions, all that, I guess when you lead the league it will never go away. But as I stated last year, every one of them has their story. But that’s not where my mind is. That’s not something I think about. Just being candid. I really don’t care about the questions about them at this point. I’m going out there, just trying to complete the ball, get the ball to these guys, the playmakers that we have, get it to them in space, let them go do their thing. And I’m still going to take some shots. I’m still going to not shy away from the confidence that I have and the work we’ve put in on some one-on-ones to give these guys some opportunities. But I don’t even think about that at this point.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones Chuma Edoga hyperextended his elbow but received “good results” on his MRI and X-ray. said OLhyperextended his elbow but received “good results” on his MRI and X-ray. Sharrif Floyd who fainted during the game on Sunday, noting that he is feeling good. ( Jones also provided an update on assistant DL coachwho fainted during the game on Sunday, noting that he is feeling good. ( Jon Machota

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer said RB Tony Pollard can be a bell-cow running back and they’ll be smart with him in practice: “There is no question he can be a bell cow…We’ll be smart with him.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Per Jeff McLane, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni feels that RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), S Reed Blankenship (ribs), and CB James Bradberry (concussion) will play on Monday night against the Buccaneers.