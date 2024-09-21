NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. on why the defense has struggled through two games: “The speed is coming. We’ve pulled back some layers. The complexity of the defense might not be there but I care about how they arrive and how fast we get there. That will take care of some ills we’ve had.” (John Keim)

on why the defense has struggled through two games: “The speed is coming. We’ve pulled back some layers. The complexity of the defense might not be there but I care about how they arrive and how fast we get there. That will take care of some ills we’ve had.” (John Keim) ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions the Commanders as a potential trade fit for Panthers WR Diontae Johnson .

. Commanders HC Dan Quinn said WR Terry McLaurin will get more opportunities after recording just 22 receiving yards in Week 2 and they need to continue moving him around the field, per JP Finlay.

said WR will get more opportunities after recording just 22 receiving yards in Week 2 and they need to continue moving him around the field, per JP Finlay. Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury vows to get McLaurin more involved after a slow start: “We got to find a way to get Terry more involved. “That’s on me. He’s a fantastic player.” (JP Finlay).

vows to get McLaurin more involved after a slow start: “We got to find a way to get Terry more involved. “That’s on me. He’s a fantastic player.” (JP Finlay). Washington DE Clelin Ferrell (knee) is out for Week 3, per Quinn. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Although Cowboys DT Jordan Phillips is being placed on injured reserve, he commented that there is “nothing wrong” with his wrist and he had to accept the organization’s decision: “It is what it is,” per Clarence Hill Jr.

is being placed on injured reserve, he commented that there is “nothing wrong” with his wrist and he had to accept the organization’s decision: “It is what it is,” per Clarence Hill Jr. Calvin Watkins points out that Phillips underwent wrist surgery at the end of last season and the Cowboys’ staff feels it is “limiting his abilities.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and CB Trevon Diggs‘ (foot) injuries are “not of high concern,” per Ian Rapoport.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they’re sticking with DE Bryce Huff as one of their starters.

“He’s working hard at it, and we’re going to stick with him,” Fangio said, via PFT.

Sirianni showed a play CB Cooper DeJean made on special teams in front of the entire team: “Our confidence is continuing to grow in him.” (Brooks Kubena)

made on special teams in front of the entire team: “Our confidence is continuing to grow in him.” (Brooks Kubena) Eagles WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) is out for Week 3 against the Saints, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Giants The Giants are off to a 0-2 start partially due to poor play from QB Daniel Jones. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes the faith in the locker room is waning and compared the situation to 2017 under former HC Ben McAdoo. “I’ve spoken to guys over the past few days,” Raanan said, via the Breaking Big Blue podcast, “And some of them — not all of them — have said it’s starting to get shaky in there. The confidence in Brian Daboll is hanging by a thread.” “This is about as tenuous as I’ve seen the locker room since 2017 when things fell apart on Ben McAdoo. This one here has the potential to go in the wrong direction if this gets much worse.”

Giants ST coach Michael Ghobrial said kickers Greg Joseph and Jude McAtamney of the practice squad are competing for playing time in Week 3, via Jordan Raanan.