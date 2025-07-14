NFC Notes: Daron Payne, Deebo Samuel, Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants Roster Projections

Commanders
John Keim of ESPN takes a look at five players on the Commanders who could earn contract extensions in 2026.
- Keim notes the Commanders did not negotiate an extension with WR Deebo Samuel after acquiring him from the 49ers and converted $15.43 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. Keim writes that Washington likes their situation with Samuel, knowing he needs to prove himself to earn a lucrative extension.
- Keim also thinks RB Brian Robinson needs to have a strong season to earn a new contract, given he has yet to record more than 800 yards in a season.
- Regarding DT Daron Payne, Keim writes that multiple people within the organization have praised Payne’s effort in their offseason program and noticed the defensive tackle is more “relaxed and a little more outgoing.”
- Keim names Payne as a player flying under the radar for the Commanders going into 2025.
- Commanders DC Joe Whitt said Payne has taken a leadership role this offseason: “He just looks really good, really intentful. You can really see him taking that leadership role to the next step. He’s been the guy that’s really just stood out to me the most from that standpoint.”
- Recently acquired OT Laremy Tunsil has two years left on his deal, but Keim is curious to see what kind of contract he could demand if he plays as the team anticipates.
- As for CB Marshon Lattimore, Keim writes he needs to prove he’s still effective on the field and can stay healthy after missing 26 games over the past three years.
Cowboys
- Todd Archer of ESPN names recently acquired CB Kaiir Elam a potential surprise player to watch for the Cowboys in 2025 after recording multiple interceptions in OTAs and minicamp.
- Archer mentions that CBs Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. are still recovering from knee surgery, meaning Dallas could be relying on Elam to produce.
Giants
The Athletic’s Dan Duggan gives his projection of the New York Giants’ 53-man roster:
- At quarterback, Duggan could see Tommy DeVito being cut, barring an injury to Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, or Jameis Winston.
- With their running backs, Duggan thinks Eric Gray, Dante Miller, and Rushawn Baker will be waived now that they added fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo. Of the group, Duggan sees Miller as a “dark horse” candidate to make the roster.
- Duggan expects veteran WRs Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Zach Pascal to be shown the door.
- Duggan wouldn’t be surprised to see New York keep 10 offensive linemen on their roster after initially keeping the same number on last year’s roster. With that, Duggan thinks cuts will include Josh Ezeudu, Stone Forsythe, Austin Schlottmann, Jimmy Morrissey, Bryan Hudson, and Jaison Williams.
- Although Duggan writes that veteran DT Jeremiah Ledbetter could “close the gap” this offseason, he believes the Giants will wind up keeping undrafted DT Elijah Chatman.
- Duggan thinks New York will keep five inside linebackers because core special-teams players typically play the position, while cuts will include Ty Summers and Dyontae Johnson.
- At safety, Duggan doesn’t think Anthony Johnson will make the active roster after missing all of spring camp with a shoulder injury.
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan names Giants S Dane Belton as a potential surprise player to watch going into the fourth year of his career after recording three interceptions in workouts open to the media.
- Giants DC Shane Bowen highly praised Belton for his production in spring workouts: “He has been really good for us here early. He’s had a really good spring. [We’re] finding ways to get him on the field, what he can do for us to help us.”
