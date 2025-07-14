NFC Notes: Daron Payne, Deebo Samuel, Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants Roster Projections

Commanders

John Keim of ESPN takes a look at five players on the Commanders who could earn contract extensions in 2026.

Keim notes the Commanders did not negotiate an extension with WR Deebo Samuel after acquiring him from the 49ers and converted $15.43 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. Keim writes that Washington likes their situation with Samuel, knowing he needs to prove himself to earn a lucrative extension.

Keim also thinks RB Brian Robinson needs to have a strong season to earn a new contract, given he has yet to record more than 800 yards in a season.

Regarding DT Daron Payne, Keim writes that multiple people within the organization have praised Payne's effort in their offseason program and noticed the defensive tackle is more "relaxed and a little more outgoing."

Keim names Payne as a player flying under the radar for the Commanders going into 2025.

Commanders DC Joe Whitt said Payne has taken a leadership role this offseason: "He just looks really good, really intentful. You can really see him taking that leadership role to the next step. He's been the guy that's really just stood out to me the most from that standpoint."

Recently acquired OT Laremy Tunsil has two years left on his deal, but Keim is curious to see what kind of contract he could demand if he plays as the team anticipates.

As for CB Marshon Lattimore, Keim writes he needs to prove he's still effective on the field and can stay healthy after missing 26 games over the past three years.

Cowboys

Todd Archer of ESPN names recently acquired CB Kaiir Elam a potential surprise player to watch for the Cowboys in 2025 after recording multiple interceptions in OTAs and minicamp.

Archer mentions that CBs Trevon Diggs and rookie Shavon Revel Jr. are still recovering from knee surgery, meaning Dallas could be relying on Elam to produce.

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan gives his projection of the New York Giants’ 53-man roster: