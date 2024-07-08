NFC Notes: Dennis Allen, Miles Sanders, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

When asked about going into his first year as an offensive play-caller, Falcons OC Zac Robinson said he wants a better understanding of the players he’s working with and expects his system to be “constantly evolving.”

“All those things just naturally come with more reps and trying to get a feel for our guys, our personnel, our players,” Robinson said, via Anna Subhan of the team’s site. “It’ll be constantly evolving, but it’ll be fun to finally see when it matters and get into that flow.”

Robinson said DC Jimmy Lake is giving him feedback on what he’s seeing in their offense.

“Jimmy Lake helps me out a ton just about learning his scheme, what he’s seeing from us,” Robinson said. “There’s good collaboration with that.”

Robinson reflected on coming from the Rams under HC Sean McVay and is trying to take examples from him.

“Sean (McVay) is such a unique play-caller, leader, the way he sees the game. To say there’s a few things that stick out, it’s really everything from the last five years,” Robinson said. “I know in terms of his process and how he went throughout the week, I’ve talked to him about it, but I’ve watched it more than anything.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed RB Miles Sanders in free agency last offseason to be the workhorse out of the backfield, but he ended the season in a split with RB Chuba Hubbard. Sanders talked about the camaraderie in the room with new additions RB Rashaad Penny and second-round RB Jonathon Brooks.

“We had chemistry since I got in here last year starting with Chuba and Raheem [Blackshear],” Sanders said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “And now we got Jonathon, we got a couple of other new guys, we got [Rashaad] Penny, Penny in there too and [Mike] Boone. The guys are great. We all get along very well. We compete real good. And the chemistry in there, we all help each other to learn to the playbook.”

Saints

The Saints lost OL Andrus Peat to free agency while OL James Hurst retired, and RT Ryan Ramczyk isn’t at camp with a serious injury. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen outlined how new free agent OL Oli Udoh can help fill a role they need.

“I think he’s got flexibility to play both [tackle and guard],” Allen said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “And I think we’re going to look at, OK, where are we at on the offensive line and where can he best help us in that situation? I don’t think we’ve made any decisions in terms of exactly where we’re playing. I think we’re going to end up getting the best five out there and that’s what we’re going to do.”