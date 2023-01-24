NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Raiders QB Derek Carr has begun doing his research on potential trade spots this offseason including the Saints.
“Derek Carr, he will be traded; that is the expectation. I’m told that he’s started to do his homework on prospective teams. He has a no-trade clause, so he’s got a lot of power here. The teams I talk to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, and the Jets to all inquire. I’m told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders but still in the process of coming out of the season. There’s not a lot of traction yet. Expect this to heat up closer to the Super Bowl,” Fowler said.
Cowboys
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Cowboys to receive two fifths and a sixth-round pick for the loss of DE Randy Gregory, OL Connor Williams and WR Cedrick Wilson.
- Cowboys RB Tony Pollard underwent surgery Tuesday on his broken left fibula and high ankle sprain and should be ready for full contact by the time training camp rolls around. (Todd Archer)
Giants
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Giants to receive a sixth and seventh-round pick for the loss of OLB Lorenzo Carter and CB Keion Crossen.
- Giants GM Joe Schoen on QB Daniel Jones: “We’d like Daniel (Jones) to be here. There is a business side to it but he’s done everything we’ve asked him.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Schoen on signing a long-term contract with Jones: “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.” (Pat Leonard)
- Schoen on S Julian Love: “Julian knows how we feel about him. If we can get something done it would be good.” (Vacchiano)
- Schoen on WR Sterling Shepard: “Love Shep. Juice guy. He’s been a tremendous resource despite the injury.” (Dan Salomone)
- Giants WR Collin Johnson, who tore his right Achilles late in 2022, is already running on turf and will continue to rehab ahead of 2023. (Pat Leonard)
- Giants QB Davis Webb, who was offered the Bills QB coach job last off-season, is now interested in making the transition from player to coach after his first NFL start finally came this season. (Adam Schefter)
