NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Darren Rizzi, Justin Simmons, Falcons, Saints

Falcons S Justin Simmons returns to Denver in Week 11 where he spent eight seasons and was released this past offseason. Simmons had nothing but good things to say about the city and organization and looks to come away with a win.

“No bad blood on my end. I have nothing but love,” Simmons said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “They’ll always be in my heart as a great organization. And then at the same (time), knowing where I am now, really looking forward to going in there and finding a way to win a football game.”

When taking a look at the Saints’ salary cap scenarios ahead of the offseason, Katherine Terrell of ESPN points out Derek Carr‘ s $30 million salary becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year. With that, Terrell thinks New Orleans must decide on Carr by the time free agency begins in March.

Should the Saints designate Carr as a post-June 1 release, he will account for $21.458 million in 2025 and $28.674 million in 2026.

As for OT Ryan Ramczyk , Terrell writes he still has two years left on his contract but has no guaranteed money remaining.

If Ramczyk opts to retire because of his degenerative knee condition, Terrell points out they could convert his $18 million salary in 2025 to the veteran minimum of $1.255 million.

With veteran DE Cameron Jordan , Terrell writes his $12.5 million base salary becomes guaranteed by the third day of the 2025 league year and the team will need to decide on his future by March.

Jordan would account for $9.061 million in dead money next year with a post-June 1 release designation.

With TE Taysom Hill , Terrell writes he’s owed $10 million in 2025, which is the last year of his deal. Terrell could see New Orleans approaching him about a pay cut.

Should the Saints outright cut S Tyrann Mathieu, Terrell points out they would create $14.8 million in dead money.

Former ST coordinator and Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi knocked off Atlanta in his first game as head coach. Rizzi explained the benefit of having a special teams coordinator take over midseason rather than someone who specializes on one side of the ball.

“This is the biggest takeaway,” Rizzi said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “If you make the offensive coordinator the head coach, he doesn’t know the defensive players. You make the defensive coordinator the head coach, he doesn’t know the offensive players. The special teams coach knows every single guy in the building, has a personal relationship with every position group, including the quarterbacks, because I’m doing the game management. We work with every single guy.”