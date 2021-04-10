NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson isn’t worried about the team bringing in another offensive tackle following his ankle surgery last season.

“They may draft another offensive tackle. They got guys coming for me,” Johnson said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “That’s the name of the game; it’s all about competition. Those guys push you, they develop you, and it’s just part of the nature of the business.”

Johnson is desperately hoping that the Eagles are able to return to contention after their shocking 2020 season which revolved around their quarterback controversy.

“If you’re 4-11-1, hey, you better rebuild; you better come up with some kind of phrase, to get better,” Johnson said. “As far as where I’m at in my career, I’m at a sense of urgency. I want to hit my prime the next four or five years, and then see where I’m at, finish this out strong. I like being around the young guys, I like talking to ’em, I like helping them out with their game. And they motivate me, they push me.” Giants According to Justin Melo , UCF Jacob Harris has met with the Giants. WR/TEhas met with the Giants.

Arizona State WR Frank Darby has met virtually with the Giants. (Justin Melo) Washington While Washington has added some talented receivers this offseason, they are still looking for a quarterback, a tight end, and last but not least, an offensive tackle. Washington HC Ron Rivera says he wants to build the offensive line, which is one of the reasons he has been unwilling to make a trade for a quarterback up to this point. “I don’t want to see us get into a situation where we can’t put playmakers around our guy, we can’t protect our guy,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “That’s something that we’ve got to make sure we can do.” Keim notes that Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw or Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins could be available when Washington picks at No.19 in the draft.

or Oklahoma State’s could be available when Washington picks at No.19 in the draft. Keim also mentions that the team could attempt to trade for disgruntled Baltimore Ravens T Orlando Brown Jr. or sign former Steelers’ T Alejandro Villanueva. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Florida WR Kadarius Toney has upcoming virtual meetings with Washington.